Samantha Hoopes Uses Provocative, Wet T-Shirt to Ask Fans a Very Important Question

Samantha Hoopes leaves little to the imagination with this provocative, wet t-shirt. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
February 22, 2018

When we invited Samantha Hoopes back for her fifth year in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, we knew we were in for yet another adventure. One of the world's most beautiful women + one of the Caribbean's most beautiful islands = a winning combination. 

But little did we know, things were going to get heated before her shoot even started. In her fitting, we showed Samantha a crop top with the slogan "DO MY NIPPLES OFFEND YOU" on it and she was an instant fan. So when we found ourselves at a beachside pool the next afternoon, we knew just what to do! 

Taking a dip in the little white tee, Samantha came out of the water and the results were as mesmerizing as you can imagine. 

"She is goals," wrote #SISwimSearch finalist Haley Kalil, when SI Swimsuit editor MJ posted the clip to her Instagram account. "It’s bs that this part of a woman’s body is deemed offensive. My photo was flagged the second I put it up because someone decided this particular part of a woman’s (but not a man’s) body is offensive. SLAY @samanthahoopes SLAY."

Josie Clough

And slay she did. Samantha Hoopes, we've never loved you more! 

See all of Samantha's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.beijobaby.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">beijobaby</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.shrimptoncouture.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Liza Bruce at Shrimpton Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit By <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Hunza G</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lolaandlamar.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Lola and Lamar</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p><span>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-fresh-spicy-one-shouldr/white/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</span></p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lolaandlamar.com/z91iax2fo4eqo92v5wjsxo2bcr2hka" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Lola and Lamar</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Billabong x It's Now Cool</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by <a href="https://thenobraclub.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">No Bra Club</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://lybethras.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Lybethras</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Billabong x It's Now Cool</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-fresh-spicy-one-shouldr/white/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. <a href="https://www.beijobaby.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Swimsuit by beijobaby</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://lybethras.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Lybethras</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Hunza G</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Billabong x It's Now Cool</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.shrimptoncouture.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Liza Bruce at Shrimpton Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-fresh-spicy-one-shouldr/white/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.beijobaby.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">beijobaby</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.incswim.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INC Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://indahclothing.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Billabong x It's Now Cool</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://indahclothing.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.incswim.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INC Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.beijobaby.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">beijobaby</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-fresh-spicy-one-shouldr/white/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Billabong x It's Now Cool</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://lybethras.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Lybethras</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lolaandlamar.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Lola and Lamar</a>.</p>

Samantha Hoopes 2018: Nevis

