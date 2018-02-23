Still not sure who to vote for in our 2018 SI Swimsuit Model Search? Allow us to help!

SI TV is offering a FREE preview of #SISwimSearch – The journey to find the next SI Swimsuit star. The three-part series documents the entire model search process, from selecting the 35 finalists from a pool of over 5,000 Instagram videos to the next cut of 15 (who joined us to debut our new Swim and Active line at Miami Swim Week) to the final six.

In the first episode, we go behind the scenes of the first casting in Brooklyn as the SI Swim hopefuls go through their initial interviews and take part in a professional photo shoot. From struggling actors to (self-proclaimed) "science nerds" to a former NFL cheerleader, we're introducing you to the ladies who made up this year's #SISwimSearch class.

And of course, don't forget to vote on your choice for Model Search winner. It's down to the final six – Allie Ayers, Iyonna Fairbanks, Haley Kalil, Olivia Jordan, Camille Kostek and Tabria Majors (learn more about the girls here). The polls are open until March 2. Vote today!

See some of our favorite moments from the #SISwimSearch shoot in Belize:



