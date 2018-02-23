Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is officially an SI Swimsuit pro! The gorgeous gold medalist was back for SI Swimsuit 2018, and she brought some serious fierceness with her. From her powerful 'In Her Own Words' photo shoot to her stunning shots on the beaches of Aruba, Aly never ceases to amaze us. Here are just five reasons why we love having Aly in the SI Swimsuit family.

1. She's a real life superwoman.

2. She rocks a one-piece like no other.

3. She always brings her fun side to set.

4. She's a master of poses.

5. Her sultry gaze deserves all the medals.

See all of Aly's beautiful shots for SI Swimsuit 2018:



1 of 34 Aly Raisman 2018: Aruba Advertisement

​