Aly Raisman is a Showstopper in These Five GIFs

Aly Raisman looks flawless in these SI Swimsuit 2018 GIFs. 

By Xandria James
February 23, 2018

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is officially an SI Swimsuit pro! The gorgeous gold medalist was back for SI Swimsuit 2018, and she brought some serious fierceness with her. From her powerful 'In Her Own Words' photo shoot to her stunning shots on the beaches of Aruba, Aly never ceases to amaze us. Here are just five reasons why we love having Aly in the SI Swimsuit family.

1. She's a real life superwoman.

2. She rocks a one-piece like no other.

3. She always brings her fun side to set.

4. She's a master of poses.

5. Her sultry gaze deserves all the medals.

See all of Aly's beautiful shots for SI Swimsuit 2018:

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.ae.com/aerie/aerie/s-cms/4840006" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Aerie</a>. Top by <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/divamp" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Divamp Couture</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Aerie. Top by Divamp Couture.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.kopperandzinkswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Kopper and Zink</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Kopper and Zink.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.ae.com/aerie/aerie/s-cms/4840006" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Aerie. </a></p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Aerie.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.sarrieri.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">I.D. Sarrieri</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by I.D. Sarrieri.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mikoh.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Mikoh.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.sarrieri.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">I.D. Sarrieri</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by I.D. Sarrieri.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mikoh.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Mikoh.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.ae.com/aerie/aerie/s-cms/4840006" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Aerie.</a></p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Aerie.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.ae.com/aerie/aerie/s-cms/4840006" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Aerie.</a> Belt by <a href="http://www.manuelalbarran.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Manuel Albarran</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Aerie. Belt by Manuel Albarran.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mikoh.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Mikoh.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.ae.com/aerie/aerie/s-cms/4840006" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Aerie.</a> Belt by <a href="http://www.manuelalbarran.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Manuel Albarran</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Aerie. Belt by Manuel Albarran.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.ae.com/aerie/aerie/s-cms/4840006" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Aerie</a>. Top by <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/divamp" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Divamp Couture</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Aerie. Top by Divamp Couture.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.ae.com/aerie/aerie/s-cms/4840006" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Aerie</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Aerie.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mikoh.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Mikoh.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mikoh.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Mikoh.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mikoh.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Mikoh.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.ae.com/aerie/aerie/s-cms/4840006" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Aerie</a>. Top by <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/divamp" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Divamp Couture</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Aerie. Top by Divamp Couture.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mikoh.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Mikoh.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.kopperandzinkswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Kopper and Zink</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Kopper and Zink.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.ae.com/aerie/aerie/s-cms/4840006" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Aerie.</a> Belt by <a href="http://www.manuelalbarran.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Manuel Albarran</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Aerie. Belt by Manuel Albarran.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.ae.com/aerie/aerie/s-cms/4840006" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Aerie</a>. Top by <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/divamp" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Divamp Couture</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Aerie. Top by Divamp Couture.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mikoh.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Mikoh.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.sarrieri.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">I.D. Sarrieri</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by I.D. Sarrieri.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.ae.com/aerie/aerie/s-cms/4840006" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Aerie.</a></p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Aerie.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mikoh.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Mikoh.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.kopperandzinkswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Kopper and Zink</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Kopper and Zink.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.ae.com/aerie/aerie/s-cms/4840006" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Aerie.</a> Belt by <a href="http://www.manuelalbarran.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Manuel Albarran</a>.</p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Aerie. Belt by Manuel Albarran.

<p>Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.ae.com/aerie/aerie/s-cms/4840006" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Aerie.</a></p>

Aly Raisman was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Aerie.

1 of 34
Aly Raisman 2018: Aruba

Advertisement

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Swimsuit Newsletters

The best of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up Now