SI Swimsuit 2018: The Hermitage Inn in Nevis

For SI Swimsuit 2018, we brought a whole lot of sexy to the tiny island of Nevis with the help of Anne de Paula, Vita Sidorkina, Samantha Hoopes, Kate Bock, Ashley Graham, and Jasmyn Wilkins.

We were lucky enough to get an authentic, laid-back Caribbean experience at The Hermitage, a unique boutique inn that strives to make every guest feel at right at home. Oh, and did we mention that this family-run inn has the best rum punch ever?

Josie Clough

Josie Clough

When you’re not sipping a cocktail surrounded by palm trees in a pastel-colored cottage or chowing down at the inn’s weekly pig roast, the island has many beach and tropical rainforest activities to offer. Visitors can also participate in exciting island events such as the Cross Channel Swim to St. Kitts or the Nevis Mango Festival in July.

If you want to stay active on your getaway, you can spend your morning kayaking along the coastline or explore the island’s reefs on a scuba diving adventure.

The Hermitage/Nevis

The best part of our Caribbean escape was that Nevis takes hospitality to a whole new level. Whether visiting the island’s historical landmarks or dining on local cuisine, you are sure to be met with nothing but warmth. As they say in Nevis, "You're only a stranger here once."

If you’re looking for a truly tranquil experience full of breathtaking natural beauty, look no further than this charming little island.

See some of our favorite moments from our shoot in Nevis:

