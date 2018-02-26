Work it, girl!

When we took Ashley Graham with us to Nevis to shoot her third spread for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018, we knew we were in for a treat! Thanks to her loving and bubbly personality, it's literally always a pleasure to have Ashley on set.

But what we weren't prepared for was one epic twerk off. That's right, folks. Picture this: Ashley Graham wearing nothing but a string bikini, shaking what her momma gave her. Trust us when we say it's even better than what you're imagining.

Thanks to SI Swimsuit Senior Editor Darcie Baum, Ashley found herself facing some stiff competition. And you better believe she brought it!

Josie Clough

Check out the epic moment in the video above; it's guaranteed to be the hottest thing you'll see today — or even this week!

See all of Ashley's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

