Ashley Graham Twerks in a Thong on Set for SI Swimsuit 2018...And It's as Hot as You Think

Ashley Grahams twerks in a string bikini for SI Swimsuit 2018. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
February 26, 2018

Work it, girl!

When we took Ashley Graham with us to Nevis to shoot her third spread for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018, we knew we were in for a treat! Thanks to her loving and bubbly personality, it's literally always a pleasure to have Ashley on set. 

But what we weren't prepared for was one epic twerk off. That's right, folks. Picture this: Ashley Graham wearing nothing but a string bikini, shaking what her momma gave her. Trust us when we say it's even better than what you're imagining. 

Thanks to SI Swimsuit Senior Editor Darcie Baum, Ashley found herself facing some stiff competition. And you better believe she brought it! 

 

Check out the epic moment in the video above; it's guaranteed to be the hottest thing you'll see today — or even this week! 

See all of Ashley's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.morgan-lane.com" target="_blank">Morgan Lane</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.saltymermaid.com" target="_blank">Salty Mermaid</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.iztali.com" target="_blank">IZTALI SWIM</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-juice-is-loose-bandeau/mnt/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.saltymermaid.com" target="_blank">Salty Mermaid</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" target="_blank">Indah Clothing</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.peixotowear.com" target="_blank">PEIXOTO</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.morgan-lane.com" target="_blank">Morgan Lane</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.saltymermaid.com" target="_blank">Salty Mermaid</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-juice-is-loose-bandeau/mnt/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.iztali.com" target="_blank">IZTALI SWIM</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.peixotowear.com" target="_blank">PEIXOTO</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.morgan-lane.com" target="_blank">Morgan Lane</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.tavik.com" target="_blank">TAVIK</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com" target="_blank">INC Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.peixotowear.com" target="_blank">PEIXOTO</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.tavik.com" target="_blank">TAVIK</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham 2018: Nevis

