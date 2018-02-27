Picture this: You're on vacation in The Bahamas and you decide to take a boat tour one afternoon. You might hope to see some beautiful scenery, maybe a dolphin or even a swimming pig...but what about a Swimsuit model?

That's right! We invited four-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hailey Clauson to shoot for this year's issue in beautiful Harbour Island. The island, which is known for its famous pink sand beaches, is a quaint spot in the Caribbean, often referred to as the celebrity destination of The Bahamas.

Ben Watts

Hailey was in the groove, working it in front of the camera like only she can, when a group of unsuspecting tourists crashed her set. Hooting and hollering from their vessel, the group cheered Hailey on and simultaneously created a Swimsuit moment she won't soon forget.

To see the candid moment, be sure to check out Hailey's full outtakes reel above. It's sure to bring a smile to your face!

See all of Hailey's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

