A Boat of Rowdy Tourists Crashed Hailey Clauson's SI Swimsuit Shoot

An boat full of tourists drove by Hailey Clauson's SI Swimsuit 2018 photo shoot. 

February 27, 2018

Picture this: You're on vacation in The Bahamas and you decide to take a boat tour one afternoon. You might hope to see some beautiful scenery, maybe a dolphin or even a swimming pig...but what about a Swimsuit model? 

That's right! We invited four-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hailey Clauson to shoot for this year's issue in beautiful Harbour Island. The island, which is known for its famous pink sand beaches, is a quaint spot in the Caribbean, often referred to as the celebrity destination of The Bahamas. 

Ben Watts

Hailey was in the groove, working it in front of the camera like only she can, when a group of unsuspecting tourists crashed her set. Hooting and hollering from their vessel, the group cheered Hailey on and simultaneously created a Swimsuit moment she won't soon forget. 

To see the candid moment, be sure to check out Hailey's full outtakes reel above. It's sure to bring a smile to your face! 

See all of Hailey's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018: 

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-rebel-plunge-front-1-pc/multi/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a></p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://elissabeachwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Elissa Beachwear</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://elissabeachwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Elissa Beachwear</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.kulanikinis.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Kulani Kinis</a>. Hat by <a href="http://www.kangol.com/us/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">KANGOL</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.mauiandsons.com/" target="_blank">Maui and Sons</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.areyouami.com/" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.fila.com/" target="_blank">FILA</a>. Necklace by <a href="https://www.shrimptoncouture.com/" target="_blank">Chanel at Shrimpton Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.juliaclancey.com/" target="_blank">Julia Clancey</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.lilanikole.com/" target="_blank">Lila Nikole</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>. Shorts by <a href="https://www.jordache.com/" target="_blank">Jordache</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-rebel-plunge-front-1-pc/multi/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim.</a></p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.juliaclancey.com/" target="_blank">Julia Clancey</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://kevabykevaj.com/" target="_blank">Keva by Keva J</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.dsquared2.com/us" target="_blank">Dsquared2</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://perfectpeachswim.com/" target="_blank">Perfect Peach</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.bond-eye.com/" target="_blank">bond-eye australia</a>. Shoes by <a href="http://www.reebok.com/us/" target="_blank">Reebok</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.dsquared2.com/us" target="_blank">Dsquared2</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://elissabeachwear.com/" target="_blank">Elissa Beachwear</a>. Roller Skates by <a href="https://moxiskates.com/" target="_blank">Moxi Skates</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://perfectpeachswim.com/" target="_blank">Perfect Peach</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-rebel-plunge-front-1-pc/multi/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://kevabykevaj.com/" target="_blank">Keva by Keva J</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.selvaki.com/" target="_blank">Selvaki</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.areyouami.com/" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.fila.com/" target="_blank">FILA</a>. Necklace by <a href="https://www.shrimptoncouture.com/" target="_blank">Chanel at Shrimpton Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.dsquared2.com/us" target="_blank">Dsquared2</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-rebel-plunge-front-1-pc/multi/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.bond-eye.com/" target="_blank">bond-eye australia</a>. Shoes by <a href="http://www.reebok.com/us/" target="_blank">Reebok</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://kevabykevaj.com/" target="_blank">Keva by Keva J</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-rebel-plunge-front-1-pc/multi/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.bond-eye.com/" target="_blank">bond-eye australia</a>. Shoes by <a href="http://www.reebok.com/us/" target="_blank">Reebok</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://kevabykevaj.com/" target="_blank">Keva by Keva J</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.leeandlani.com/" target="_blank">Lee + Lani</a>. Jacket by <a href="https://www.junkfoodclothing.com/" target="_blank">Junk Food</a>.</p>

