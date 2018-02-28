Now's your chance to own a part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit history! For the first time ever, you can shop the debut SI Swimsuit Swim and Active line, a collection created in collaboration with RAJ Swim that features 85 unique styles to cater to women of all shapes and sizes.

The Sports Illustrated Swim and Active line is curated for the everyday woman with designs that range from overtly feminine to beach chic, and everything in between. The Swim collection includes Italian fabrics, and variety of textures, and luxe hardware detail, while the Active collection features breathable fabrics, bold logos and eye-catching neon colors.

So what are you waiting for? The five looks below, as seen on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018, can now be yours! Shop the entire collection at ShopSISwim.com, or scroll down to select one of the looks featured on the ladies of SI Swimsuit.

Ben Watts

Barbara Palvin in the Femme Fatal Asymmetrical One Piece

The Femme Fatale Asymmetrical One Piece is offered in this season's trendiest rose gold color in a silhouette that will make your look unforgettable.

Available at ShopSISwim.com, $120

Ben Watts

Danielle Herrington in the Malibu Sunset One Piece

A beautiful blend of ombre colors, a low-cut neckline, and an exposed back add sexy touches to a classic flattering one piece.

Available at ShopSISwim.com, $98

Ben Watts

Chase Carter in the Rebel Rebel Cold Shoulder Bikini Top

Rebel Rebel Cold Shoulder Bikini Top by Sports Illustrated offers a classic black and white stripe in a fresh new silhouette with an asymmetrical cut that has us ready for warm weather.

Available at ShopSISwim.com, $124

Josie Clough

Ashley Graham in the Juice is Loose Bandeau Bikini

The Sports Illustrated Juice is Loose Minimalist Bandeau Bikini Top offers a bold design with bright colors and branded logo.

Available at ShopSISwim.com, $116

Ben Watts

Hailey Clauson in the Rebel rebel Plunge One Piece

A beautiful blend of ombre colors, a low-cut neckline, and an exposed back add sexy touches to a classic flattering one piece.

Available at ShopSISwim.com, $158