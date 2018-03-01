She's a classically trained ballerina turned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model — and she's as flexible as ever!

When we brought SI Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the Year Alexis Ren with us to Aruba, we knew we were in for a treat. The bombshell, who first found fame through Instagram, is known for both her beauty and love of adventure.

But it wasn't until we introduced her to the theme of the shoot — ballet inspired — that we learned of her background as a ballet dancer. Not only did Alexis grow up taking lessons, but she was actually getting ready to audition to join a ballet company, when her modeling career took off and she opted to follow that career path instead. (Lucky for us!)

So what does that mean to you? A shoot full of leaps, tricks and SPLITS! That's right, folks. In preparation for an active afternoon full of ballet-inspired poses, Alexis took some time to stretch on the beach, and the image of her doing the splits is one that will never leave our minds.

• Five GIFs That Show Why We're Already in Love With Rookie of the Year Alexis Ren

From steamy stretches to a beach dog named Sandy crashing her shoot, there are a dozen memorable moments from Alexis' rookie shoot for SI Swimsuit. To see her full outtakes reel, be sure to check out the video above!

See all of Alexis' gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

