Chanel Iman is officially a married woman!

The model, 27, and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, 25, tied the knot at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles this weekend, just four months after their waterfront engagement, Chanel's rep confirms to PEOPLE.

According to Brides.com, the star-studded guest list included Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Odell Beckham Jr., Shanina Shaik and Joan Smalls. Fellow model Jourdan Dunn even served as a bridesmaid!

The Victoria’s Secret Angel recruited celebrity stylist Anita Patrickson to help select her dream gown for the big day on short notice, reported Brides. She ultimately decided on a Zuhair Murad wedding gown with a cape.

“I never really envisioned wearing something like that for my wedding,” Chanel told Brides exclusively. “But the moment we put it on, we all loved it! It was so chic and unusual but also felt a little vintage.”

She added that it was perfect for the ceremony, keeping eyes on her despite the beautiful backdrop of white and pink flowers.

“The fact that it was gorgeous and interesting from the back was something that I really loved as guests tend to have that view for a portion of the service, something I think often gets overlooked,” she told the outlet.

Chanel pulled off an outfit change for the reception, switching into another Zuhair Murad dress, reported Brides.

“The pink in the gown and the deep V-neckline really appealed to my more girly side,” she said, according to Brides. “It also brought in the theme of rose gold, which is all I wear and the color of my engagement and wedding ring!”

The Shepard’s A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on Mar 4, 2018 at 2:22pm PST

The rose gold theme also flowed into the reception decor, which included chairs and menus in the color, Brides reported. Centerpieces were made of white roses with accents of blush, and plenty of candles added to the romantic ambiance, according to the outlet.

“I wanted to keep it as classic as possible,” Chanel explained to Brides. “I wanted a design that I can look back on in 20 years and not be wondering what I was thinking!”

Just one day after Chanel celebrated her 27th birthday last December, Sterling popped the question surrounded by candles in a beautiful waterfront setting. The happy couple immediately shared the exciting news on Instagram, along with a photo of Sterling on one knee placing the engagement ring on Chanel's finger as she looked elated.

“A night full of tears of happiness. I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs.,” Chanel captioned her photo.

First dance A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on Mar 4, 2018 at 2:27pm PST

Sterling said, “The catch of my dreams…can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you!”

The couple first met at former New York Giants star Victor Cruz‘s birthday party in November 2016 and began dating shortly after.

“When I first met him, he was in a suit and looked so sharp,” Chanel told PEOPLE behind the scenes at the photo shoot for New Era’s Official NFL Sideline Collection in New York City last July.

“I walked up to her and bought her a drink and it was over after that,” Sterling said.

This past Valentine’s Day, Chanel shared a sweet video collage on Instagram filled with pictures of the couple that documented their whirlwind romance.

“Looking forward to the many more memories to come. Thanks for giving me valentines everyday. Forever yours @sterl_shep3,” she captioned the video.

