Newlywed Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless to Show Off Her New Bling

Emily Ratajkowski poses topless wearing nothing but her wedding ring, just days after tying the knot. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
March 05, 2018

Here comes the bride! 

Emily Ratajkowski has some new bling and in her latest Instagram post, she's putting it on display for the world to see. The 26-year-old model married actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard last week, and is now ready to show off her newest accessory in the most Emrata way possible — with a topless Instagram snap, of course. 

 

 

Surprised at the big news? You're not the only one! Rumors that Emily and her boyfriend of four years, Jeff Magid, had split began swirling around Valentine's Day, when she was spotted in public with Sebastian. The couple never went public though, before tying the knot in a surprise ceremony at City Hall in New York City. 

“I got married today,” Emily wrote on a selfie with her new husband as part of a series of pics she posted to her story right after nuptials. In the story post, Sebastian kisses his spouse's cheek as the two hold hands. And though the "Blurred Lines" star seems to have opted out of a diamond sparkler, her new hubby flashed two gold rings on his fingers that read “EM” and “RATA.”

Talk about some serious #CoupleGoals! Congratulations are in order for the happy (and adorable) couple!

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Southwood for Sauvage Swimwear.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Herve Leger by Max Azria.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Deja Soleil Swimwear.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Beach Riot.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
