It's not every day that you get to see Kate Upton in nothing but lacy lingerie...but luckily, today is that day!

Starring as the new face of Yamamay's spring lingerie campaign, Kate is the epitome of #ConfidentBeauty. The brand touted their new partnership with Kate with the tagline, "beauty and sensuality starts from your inner feelings."

"The sensuality and femininity of @kateupton reflect our idea of #ConfidentBeauty," the brand captioned a campaign video on Instagram. "Nobody but her could be the face for the new #Yamamay #SpringCollection18."

Kate shared a few of her favorite looks to her own Instagram page, captioning the photo: "Love wearing @yamamayofficial to feel confident and beautiful at the most intimate layers!"

The campaign was photographed by Giampaolo Sgura and includes a variety of intimates sets and robes.

