Kate Upton Strips Down for Sexy, New Lingerie Campaign

Kate Upton shows off her flawless figure in sexy new lingerie campaign. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
March 06, 2018

It's not every day that you get to see Kate Upton in nothing but lacy lingerie...but luckily, today is that day! 

Starring as the new face of Yamamay's spring lingerie campaign, Kate is the epitome of #ConfidentBeauty. The brand touted their new partnership with Kate with the tagline, "beauty and sensuality starts from your inner feelings."

"The sensuality and femininity of @kateupton reflect our idea of #ConfidentBeauty," the brand captioned a campaign video on Instagram. "Nobody but her could be the face for the new #Yamamay #SpringCollection18."

Kate shared a few of her favorite looks to her own Instagram page, captioning the photo: "Love wearing @yamamayofficial to feel confident and beautiful at the most intimate layers!"

The campaign was photographed by Giampaolo Sgura and includes a variety of intimates sets and robes. 

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.toxicsadie.com/" target="_blank">Toxic Sadie Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beachriot.com" target="_blank">Beach Riot</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.everythingbutwater.com" target="_blank">PilyQ</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.cali-dreaming.com" target="_blank">CALi DREAMiNG</a>. Tutu by <a href="http://www.toddpatrickdesigns.com" target="_blank">Todd Patrick Designs</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.everythingbutwater.com" target="_blank">PilyQ</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shopplanetblue.com" target="_blank">Blue Life</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.charmosaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Charmosa Swimwear by N Hall</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-viper-one-shoulder/nude/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.perlitaswim.com" target="_blank">Perlita Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.everythingbutwater.com" target="_blank">PilyQ</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.toxicsadie.com" target="_blank">Toxic Sadie Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.charmosaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Charmosa Swimwear by N Hall</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">Milkbaby Bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beachriot.com" target="_blank">Beach Riot</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shopplanetblue.com" target="_blank">Blue Life</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.toxicsadie.com" target="_blank">Toxic Sadie Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.toxicsadie.com" target="_blank">Toxic Sadie Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.everythingbutwater.com" target="_blank">PilyQ</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.toxicsadie.com" target="_blank">Toxic Sadie Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.cali-dreaming.com" target="_blank">CALi DREAMiNG</a>. Tutu by <a href="http://www.toddpatrickdesigns.com" target="_blank">Todd Patrick Designs</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shopplanetblue.com" target="_blank">Blue Life</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.toxicsadie.com" target="_blank">Toxic Sadie Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.everythingbutwater.com" target="_blank">PilyQ</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-viper-one-shoulder/nude/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim.</a></p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.perlitaswim.com" target="_blank">Perlita Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://beachriot.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Beach Riot</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.toxicsadie.com/" target="_blank">Toxic Sadie Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.everythingbutwater.com" target="_blank">PilyQ</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.charmosaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Charmosa Swimwear by N Hall</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.toxicsadie.com" target="_blank">Toxic Sadie Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">Milkbaby Bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beachriot.com" target="_blank">Beach Riot</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shopplanetblue.com" target="_blank">Blue Life</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.johannaortiz.co" target="_blank">Johanna Ortiz</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.toxicsadie.com" target="_blank">Toxic Sadie Swimwear</a>.</p>

