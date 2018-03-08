Last month, in an interview with SI Swimsuit, Aly Raisman discussed her experience as a victim of sexual abuse, saying that "being a survivor is nothing to be ashamed of, and going through a hard time does not define you."

Now, Aly is putting her words to action by partnering with Darkness to Light, the nation’s leading advocate for the prevention of child sexual abuse. The first step will be providing immediate support to the gymnastics community and to begin work on a comprehensive program to help young athletes everywhere participate in a safe and abuse-free environment.

“To address this terrible problem, we all need to be willing to confront it head-on,” Aly said. “Sexual abuse is something that needs to be discussed openly — especially now — given the challenges our sport is facing, and all adults should become educated as to how to prevent it. Ignoring the issue, in hopes that it goes away, is unacceptable. Athlete safety must be the highest priority.”

To jumpstart the campaign, Aly is challenging parents, coaches, and all other adults involved in youth sports across the country to visit Flip the Switch's website, use the VIP code FLIPTHESWITCH, complete the program, and become trained to know how to protect children. And she will reward those who do.

"I will personally sign each and every certificate of completion," Aly said of Flip the Switch's new program. "It is so important for this to happen now. By acting together, we can change the culture of sport.”

What are you waiting for? Do your part today!

See photos from Aly's SI Swimsuit 2018 IN HER OWN WORDS photo shoot:



1 of 15 Aly Raisman 2018: In Her Own Words Advertisement

​