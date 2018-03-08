Watch Lais Ribeiro Pose Playfully With a Pineapple!

It's time for some Lais Ribeiro SI Swimsuit 2018 outtakes! 

By Kelsey Hendrix
March 08, 2018

It's not every day you say things like, "Damn, I wish I was that pineapple...", but when you see this photo of Lais Ribeiro posing with one, we think you'll know what we mean! 

We headed down to Harbour Island in The Bahamas for our first shoot of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 and we brought our Brazilian beauty along for the ride. Returning to SI Swimsuit for her second year, the world-renowned model looked as beautiful as ever as she skipped along the island's pink sand beaches and strutted her stuff through town. 

But it was one particular moment between photographer Ben Watts, Lais and this lucky pineapple that we'll never forget! Posing playfully by a fruit stand, Lais managed to find the perfect balance of sexy and sweet as she nailed the shot below.  

Ben Watts

All of a sudden we're craving a piece of pineapple...aren't you?!

To see Lais' full outtakes reel, check out the adorable video above. And be sure to catch all the BTS action on The Making of SI Swimsuit 2018 show on SI TV. Start your seven-day free trial now on Amazon Channels.

See all of Lais' gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018: 

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Top by <a href="https://www.bodyglove.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Body Glove.</a></p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Top by Body Glove.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Indah Clothing</a>. Necklace by <a href="https://www.reefinedarts.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Reefined Arts</a><a href="www.reefinedarts.com">.</a></p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Indah Clothing. Necklace by Reefined Arts.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.mydolcessa.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>. Bodysuit by <a href="https://www.maui-girl.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Maui Girl</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Bodysuit by Maui Girl.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.elissabeachwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Elissa Beachwear</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Elissa Beachwear.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Bodysuit by <a href="https://www.cosabella.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Cosabella</a>. Belt by <a href="https://www.asos.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">ASOS</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Bodysuit by Cosabella. Belt by ASOS.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.skyeandstaghorn.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">skye &amp; STAGHORN</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by skye & STAGHORN.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.bodyglove.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Body Glove</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Body Glove.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.gigicbikinis.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Gigi C Bikinis</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Gigi C Bikinis.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>. Bodysuit by <a href="http://www.maui-girl.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Maui Girl</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Bodysuit by Maui Girl.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.tommy.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Tommy x Gigi</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Tommy x Gigi.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.tommy.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Tommy x Gigi</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Tommy x Gigi.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>. Bodysuit by <a href="http://www.maui-girl.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Maui Girl</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Bodysuit by Maui Girl.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.gigicbikinis.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Gigi C Bikinis</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Gigi C Bikinis.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.skyeandstaghorn.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">skye &amp; STAGHORN</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by skye & STAGHORN.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Bodysuit by <a href="http://www.cosabella.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Cosabella</a>. Belt by <a href="http://www.asos.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">ASOS</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Bodysuit by Cosabella. Belt by ASOS.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.dsquared2.com/us" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Dsquared2</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Dsquared2.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Bodysuit by <a href="http://www.cosabella.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Cosabella</a>. Belt by <a href="http://www.asos.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">ASOS</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Bodysuit by Cosabella. Belt by ASOS.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.skyeandstaghorn.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">skye &amp; STAGHORN</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by skye & STAGHORN.

Ben Watts
1 of 37
Lais Ribeiro 2018: Bahamas

Advertisement

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Swimsuit Newsletters

The best of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up Now