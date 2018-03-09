Brenna Huckaby is one busy woman.

Just a month after making history as the first amputee to ever be featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the mom-turned-professional snowboarder is in South Korea, ready to compete at her first Winter Paralympics.

"I hope women feel empowered by [my SI Swimsuit photos]," Brenna told Swim Daily. "Everyone should feel sexy. It doesn’t matter what your body looks like, when you feel good in your skin it shows. Let me tell you, there is absolutely no reason you shouldn’t feel good in your own skin!"

James Macari

Now, Americas 'Athlete of the Month' is dreaming of gold and ready for her Paralympic debut.

"I am feeling pretty excited," she told Paralympic.org. "I have been training hard over the last month for it, and I am excited to see where I am going to end up. I dream of gold every night."

To see Brenna and her fellow Paralympians compete, be sure to check out the schedule of TV listings and live streams on NBC.com. Brenna is scheduled to compete March 11 and 16 in the Snowboard Cross and Snowboarding Banked Slalom.

One thing is for sure — we'll be cheering for you, Brenna!

See all of Brenna's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

