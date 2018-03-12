Talk about a dream come true!

Paralympian Brenna Huckaby doesn't have to just dream about gold anymore! The mom, turned professional snowboarder, turned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model will be leaving her first Winter Paralympic Games with a piece of it around her neck.

Team USA won six medals on the first day of snowboard-cross competition, four of which came from athletes making their Paralympic debut. Brenna defeated France's Cecile Hernandez to reach the women's LL2 final, where she was victorious over fellow U.S. teammate Amy Purdy. Brenna, 21, is favored to win double gold heading into Friday's banked slalom races, according to the Team USA website.

Just a few weeks ago, Brenna made history as the first amputee to ever be featured on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She hopes to use both her platform in the magazine and at the Paralympic Games to inspire women everywhere to be comfortable and proud of the skin they're in.

"I hope women feel empowered by [my SI Swimsuit photos]," Brenna told SI. "Everyone should feel sexy. It doesn’t matter what your body looks like, when you feel good in your skin it shows. Let me tell you, there is absolutely no reason you shouldn’t feel good in your own skin!"

James Macari

Congrats on winning gold, Brenna! Your SI Swimsuit family is celebrating with you from the other side of the world!

