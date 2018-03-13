"For my bikinis, the smaller the better."

Wise words from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the Year, Alexis Ren!

When we took everyone's favorite Instagram superstar with us to Aruba for her first-ever SI Swimsuit shoot, we knew we were in for a treat. Literally everything Alexis does is fire and we knew her bikini-clad photo shoot would be no exception.

But it was her love of tiny, thong bikinis, ability to do a jaw-dropping splits, and her natural sense of adventure that made us fall head over heels in love.

See for yourself through her behind-the-scenes footage in the video above! It'll be the best two minutes of your day — guaranteed.

See all of Alexis' stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

