Alexis Ren Getting a Slow-Mo Beach Bath Is the Hottest Video You'll See This Week

Alexis Ren and slow-mo video are a match made in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit heaven. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
March 15, 2018

It's been just over a month since Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 launched, and already Rookie of the Year Alexis Ren is a clear fan favorite. 

Which got us thinking...what were our favorite moments on set with the Cali cutie? Maybe it was when she got oiled up for her first shot? Or how about when she said "the smaller the better," when it came to picking out bikinis for her shoot? Then again, it might be that moment when she wore nothing but a bikini bottom made of flowers.

With too many amazing memories to count, we landed on this slow-mo video of Alexis getting a little beach bath. And once you watch it, we're pretty sure you'll agree this is a moment none of us will soon forget...

💦💦@alexisren💦💦@si_swimsuit #onehappyisland 👙

A post shared by MJ Day (@mj_day) on

Can't get enough of Alexis? We can't blame you! See more BTS footage from her rookie shoot in The Making of SI Swimsuit 2018 on SI TV. Start your seven-day free trial now on Amazon Channels.

See all of Alexis' gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p><span>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by&nbsp;</span><a href="https://www.monicahansenbeachwear.com/" target="_blank">Monica Hansen Beachwear</a><span>. Corset by&nbsp;</span><a href="https://www.corsettery.com/" target="_blank">Corsettery</a><span>.</span></p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.myindiesoul.com/" target="_blank">Indie Soul</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://indahclothing.com/" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimlikeamermaid.com/" target="_blank">swim like a mermaid</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Top by <a href="https://www.danielacorte.com/" target="_blank">Daniela Corte</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="https://cantikswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Cantik Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.whitefoxboutique.com/" target="_blank">Fox Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.monicahansenbeachwear.com/" target="_blank">Monica Hansen Beachwear</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Top by <a href="https://www.danielacorte.com/" target="_blank">Daniela Corte</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="https://cantikswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Cantik Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.myindiesoul.com/" target="_blank">Indie Soul</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.whitefoxboutique.com/" target="_blank">Fox Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://indahclothing.com/" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimlikeamermaid.com/" target="_blank">swim like a mermaid</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.monicahansenbeachwear.com/" target="_blank">Monica Hansen Beachwear</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://indahclothing.com/" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shopprivateparty.com/" target="_blank">Private Party</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.whitefoxboutique.com/" target="_blank">Fox Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://indahclothing.com/" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.myindiesoul.com/" target="_blank">Indie Soul</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shopprivateparty.com/" target="_blank">Private Party</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.whitefoxboutique.com/" target="_blank">Fox Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.normakamali.com/" target="“_blank”">Norma Kamali</a></p>

Alexis Ren 2018: Aruba

