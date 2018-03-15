Flashback Friday: Marisa Miller Dazzles In Body Paint For SI Swimsuit 2007

Marisa Miller in body paint for SI Swimsuit 2007 is EVERYTHING. 

By Andy Gray
March 16, 2018

With the launch of SI TV, we've been spending a lot of time looking back at our favorite all-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoots. And Marisa Miller's 2007 body paint is near the top of the list for obvious reasons. 

The shoot, which took place in Turks and Caicos, also featured Tori Praver, Jessica Gomes and Quiana Grant, plus a whole bunch of rain.

"We had a thunderstorm coming in," Marisa recalls. "There was no light. After all that work, you don't even know if you're going to get the shot.

"So I ran down on the beach, and we probably only shot for 10 minutes, and right after that there was torrential downpour and we all had to scatter. But we did it. We pulled it off. Every time it works out somehow."

Yes indeed, Marisa. It worked out fine. 

See all of Marisa Miller's 2008 SI Swimsuit photos:

Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Raphael Mazzucco
Anna Kosturova, Badgley Mischka Jewelry
Anna Kosturova, Badgley Mischka Jewelry
Raphael Mazzucco
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Raphael Mazzucco
Pompei Beach
Pompei Beach
Raphael Mazzucco
Pompei Beach
Pompei Beach
Raphael Mazzucco
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Raphael Mazzucco
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Raphael Mazzucco
Pompei Beach
Pompei Beach
Raphael Mazzucco
Pompei Beach
Pompei Beach
Raphael Mazzucco
Top: Only Hearts, Bottom: Delfina Swimwear
Top: Only Hearts, Bottom: Delfina Swimwear
Raphael Mazzucco
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Raphael Mazzucco
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Raphael Mazzucco
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Raphael Mazzucco
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Raphael Mazzucco
Ambika Bikini
Ambika Bikini
Raphael Mazzucco
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Raphael Mazzucco
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Raphael Mazzucco
Anna Kosturova
Anna Kosturova
Raphael Mazzucco
Delfina Swimwear
Delfina Swimwear
Raphael Mazzucco
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Raphael Mazzucco
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Marisa Miller, SI Swimsuit 2008
Raphael Mazzucco
Raphael Mazzucco
1 of 22
Marisa Miller - 2008 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition - SI.com

