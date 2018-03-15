With the launch of SI TV, we've been spending a lot of time looking back at our favorite all-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoots. And Marisa Miller's 2007 body paint is near the top of the list for obvious reasons.

The shoot, which took place in Turks and Caicos, also featured Tori Praver, Jessica Gomes and Quiana Grant, plus a whole bunch of rain.

"We had a thunderstorm coming in," Marisa recalls. "There was no light. After all that work, you don't even know if you're going to get the shot.

"So I ran down on the beach, and we probably only shot for 10 minutes, and right after that there was torrential downpour and we all had to scatter. But we did it. We pulled it off. Every time it works out somehow."

Yes indeed, Marisa. It worked out fine.

See all of Marisa Miller's 2008 SI Swimsuit photos:



