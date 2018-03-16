Ashley Graham steals the spotlight in South Beach as she shoots her newest Swimsuits For All collection.
It's not often that a single person can bring South Beach to a halt, but if there's anyone who can do it, it's Ashley Graham.
The three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, swimwear designer and body positivity advocate headed down to Miami to shoot her newest collection with Swimsuits For All, and more than a few people took notice. Ashley showcased a variety of new suits during the shoot, even sharing some of the looks to her Instagram feed and story, so fans could weigh in on their favorite pieces.
Ashley also shared a video to her Instagram story yesterday that showed the crowd of bystanders and paparazzi who couldn't resist the urge to snap their own shots from the steamy set.
"@theashleygraham owns the beach," Swimsuits For All captioned a slow-mo video of Ashley strutting her stuff on the beach. "#BTS shooting #AshleyGrahamxSwimsuitsForAllessentials in #Miami."
According to the brand's Instagram account, the new Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All collection drops in May — just in time for summer!
See all of Ashley's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018: