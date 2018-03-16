Cue the Paparazzi! Ashley Graham Hits the Beach in Miami for New Swimsuit Shoot

Ashley Graham steals the spotlight in South Beach as she shoots her newest Swimsuits For All collection. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
March 16, 2018

It's not often that a single person can bring South Beach to a halt, but if there's anyone who can do it, it's Ashley Graham

The three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, swimwear designer and body positivity advocate headed down to Miami to shoot her newest collection with Swimsuits For All, and more than a few people took notice. Ashley showcased a variety of new suits during the shoot, even sharing some of the looks to her Instagram feed and story, so fans could weigh in on their favorite pieces. 

@TheAshleyGraham :: Ashley Graham/Instagram

Ashley also shared a video to her Instagram story yesterday that showed the crowd of bystanders and paparazzi who couldn't resist the urge to snap their own shots from the steamy set. 

☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

Day 2️⃣ @theashleygraham & @swimsuitsforall #HairByMaclay

A post shared by Adam Maclay (@adammaclay) on

"@theashleygraham owns the beach," Swimsuits For All captioned a slow-mo video of Ashley strutting her stuff on the beach. "#BTS shooting #AshleyGrahamxSwimsuitsForAllessentials in #Miami."

According to the brand's Instagram account, the new Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All collection drops in May — just in time for summer!  

See all of Ashley's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.morgan-lane.com" target="_blank">Morgan Lane</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.saltymermaid.com" target="_blank">Salty Mermaid</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.iztali.com" target="_blank">IZTALI SWIM</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-juice-is-loose-bandeau/mnt/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.saltymermaid.com" target="_blank">Salty Mermaid</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" target="_blank">Indah Clothing</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Indah Clothing.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.peixotowear.com" target="_blank">PEIXOTO</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.morgan-lane.com" target="_blank">Morgan Lane</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.saltymermaid.com" target="_blank">Salty Mermaid</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-juice-is-loose-bandeau/mnt/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.iztali.com" target="_blank">IZTALI SWIM</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.peixotowear.com" target="_blank">PEIXOTO</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.morgan-lane.com" target="_blank">Morgan Lane</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.tavik.com" target="_blank">TAVIK</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TAVIK.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com" target="_blank">INC Swim</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INC Swim.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.peixotowear.com" target="_blank">PEIXOTO</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.tavik.com" target="_blank">TAVIK</a>.</p>

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TAVIK.

1 of 37
Ashley Graham 2018: Nevis

Advertisement

 

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Swimsuit Newsletters

The best of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up Now