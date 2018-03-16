It's not often that a single person can bring South Beach to a halt, but if there's anyone who can do it, it's Ashley Graham.

The three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, swimwear designer and body positivity advocate headed down to Miami to shoot her newest collection with Swimsuits For All, and more than a few people took notice. Ashley showcased a variety of new suits during the shoot, even sharing some of the looks to her Instagram feed and story, so fans could weigh in on their favorite pieces.

@TheAshleyGraham :: Ashley Graham/Instagram

Ashley also shared a video to her Instagram story yesterday that showed the crowd of bystanders and paparazzi who couldn't resist the urge to snap their own shots from the steamy set.

"@theashleygraham owns the beach," Swimsuits For All captioned a slow-mo video of Ashley strutting her stuff on the beach. "#BTS shooting #AshleyGrahamxSwimsuitsForAllessentials in #Miami."

According to the brand's Instagram account, the new Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All collection drops in May — just in time for summer!

