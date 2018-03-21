Here's Why Ashley Graham Doesn't Want You to Call Her a 'Real Woman'

Ashley Graham clapped back at fans on Instagram who used the term 'real woman' as a compliment. 

March 21, 2018

It should come as no surprise that as a body positivity advocate, Ashley Graham is all about embracing her cellulite and butt dimples. The three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been vocal about encouraging women around the world to embrace their bodies and "imperfections." 

But after posting a new photo to Instagram this week, which shows off one of the new pieces from the upcoming Swimsuits For All collection, as well as her cellulite, Ashley is clapping back — but not for the reason you might think. 

Instead of responding to the haters, Ashley is turning the tables on her own fans, challenging them to be careful with their word choice and drop the term "real woman" once and for all. 

"We are all real women,” she wrote on her Instagram story post. “I can’t stand it when I read comments that say 'finally, a real woman.' No matter what your size/shape/amount of cellulite — we are in this together."

This is far from the first time the author, model and TV host has commented on her cellulite. She even gave a quick shout out to her own when posting one of her super sexy photos from this year's SI Swimsuit issue. 

"Show me somethin' natural like ass with some stretchmarks” ..OR cellulite," she captioned the steamy snap. 

Talk about a woman who has learned to love her own body and who is inspiring thousands, if not millions, of women around the world to do the same. Just one more reason to love Ashley Graham! 

See all of Ashley's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018: 

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.morgan-lane.com" target="_blank">Morgan Lane</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.saltymermaid.com" target="_blank">Salty Mermaid</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.iztali.com" target="_blank">IZTALI SWIM</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-juice-is-loose-bandeau/mnt/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.saltymermaid.com" target="_blank">Salty Mermaid</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.indahclothing.com" target="_blank">Indah Clothing</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.peixotowear.com" target="_blank">PEIXOTO</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.morgan-lane.com" target="_blank">Morgan Lane</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.saltymermaid.com" target="_blank">Salty Mermaid</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-juice-is-loose-bandeau/mnt/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.iztali.com" target="_blank">IZTALI SWIM</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.peixotowear.com" target="_blank">PEIXOTO</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.morgan-lane.com" target="_blank">Morgan Lane</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.tavik.com" target="_blank">TAVIK</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com" target="_blank">INC Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.peixotowear.com" target="_blank">PEIXOTO</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimsuitsforall.com" target="_blank">Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham</a>.</p>

<p>Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.tavik.com" target="_blank">TAVIK</a>.</p>

