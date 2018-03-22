Is Emily Ratajkowski Ever Not Naked?

Emily Ratajkowski is naked again — and we wouldn't have it any other way. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
March 22, 2018

Emily Ratajkowski has gone and done it again. 

That's right — everyone's favorite brunette babe is naked in front of the camera again, and we wouldn't have it any other way. The "Blurred Lines" beauty posted a series of snaps to her Instagram page yesterday, highlighting a couple of steamy moments from her honeymoon in the desert with her new hubby. 

"Posing for my husband like," she captioned one of the photos in which she wears nothing more than a straw hat and gold hoop earrings. 

Take me back

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Posing for my husband like

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

The photos appear to have been taken at the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah, the site of the model's seemingly spur-of-the-moment honeymoon with partner Sebastian Bear-McClard. Emily had previously posted images from their trip that showed her skinny dipping in their private pool and taking in an insane sunset by the fire. 

Keeping on brand, the swimwear designer took to Instagram two weeks ago to showcase her new wedding ring with a seriously sexy, topless photo. 

💎💎💎

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Marriage looks good on Emily Ratajkowski. Here's hoping her marital bliss (and subsequent desire to share nude photos of herself to social media) continues...

See some of Emily's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit:

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Southwood for Sauvage Swimwear.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Southwood for Sauvage Swimwear.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Herve Leger by Max Azria.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Herve Leger by Max Azria.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Deja Soleil Swimwear.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Deja Soleil Swimwear.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Beach Riot.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Beach Riot.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
1 of 15
Emily Ratajkowski's Best Moments: SI Swimsuit 2014 & 2015

Advertisement

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Swimsuit Newsletters

The best of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up Now