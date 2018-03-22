Emily Ratajkowski has gone and done it again.

That's right — everyone's favorite brunette babe is naked in front of the camera again, and we wouldn't have it any other way. The "Blurred Lines" beauty posted a series of snaps to her Instagram page yesterday, highlighting a couple of steamy moments from her honeymoon in the desert with her new hubby.

"Posing for my husband like," she captioned one of the photos in which she wears nothing more than a straw hat and gold hoop earrings.

Take me back A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 21, 2018 at 10:24am PDT

Posing for my husband like A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 21, 2018 at 12:02pm PDT

The photos appear to have been taken at the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah, the site of the model's seemingly spur-of-the-moment honeymoon with partner Sebastian Bear-McClard. Emily had previously posted images from their trip that showed her skinny dipping in their private pool and taking in an insane sunset by the fire.

Keeping on brand, the swimwear designer took to Instagram two weeks ago to showcase her new wedding ring with a seriously sexy, topless photo.

💎💎💎 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 3, 2018 at 11:12pm PST

Marriage looks good on Emily Ratajkowski. Here's hoping her marital bliss (and subsequent desire to share nude photos of herself to social media) continues...

See some of Emily's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit:

