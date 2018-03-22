Watch Kate Upton Bend Like a Pretzel in Her SI Swimsuit 2018 Outtakes

Kate Upton proves she is one flexible woman on set for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
March 22, 2018

Is there anything Kate Upton isn't good at? She can dance. She can fall off a boulder gracefully. And as it turns out, she can also bend her body like a pretzel. 

What's that you say? It's time for some more Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 outtakes, and everyone's favorite blonde bombshell is up next. Shot by photographer Yu Tsai in beautiful Aruba, Kate's shoot was one we certainly won't soon forget. 

By now you know about her tumble for the ages and the epic photo that proves it was all worth it, but what about the other hilarious moments you missed? From belching on set (and explaining her theory for why it happens) to bending her body like a pretzel, this is an outtakes reel you do not want to miss.  

To see all of the unforgettable moments, be sure to watch the video above. 

See all of Kate's incredible photos from SI Swimsuit 2018: 

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.toxicsadie.com/" target="_blank">Toxic Sadie Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beachriot.com" target="_blank">Beach Riot</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.everythingbutwater.com" target="_blank">PilyQ</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.cali-dreaming.com" target="_blank">CALi DREAMiNG</a>. Tutu by <a href="http://www.toddpatrickdesigns.com" target="_blank">Todd Patrick Designs</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.everythingbutwater.com" target="_blank">PilyQ</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shopplanetblue.com" target="_blank">Blue Life</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.charmosaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Charmosa Swimwear by N Hall</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-viper-one-shoulder/nude/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.perlitaswim.com" target="_blank">Perlita Swim</a>. Corset by <a href="http://www.mayahansen.com/" target="_blank">Maya Hansen.</a></p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.everythingbutwater.com" target="_blank">PilyQ</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.toxicsadie.com" target="_blank">Toxic Sadie Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.charmosaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Charmosa Swimwear by N Hall</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">Milkbaby Bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beachriot.com" target="_blank">Beach Riot</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shopplanetblue.com" target="_blank">Blue Life</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.toxicsadie.com" target="_blank">Toxic Sadie Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.toxicsadie.com" target="_blank">Toxic Sadie Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.everythingbutwater.com" target="_blank">PilyQ</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.toxicsadie.com" target="_blank">Toxic Sadie Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.cali-dreaming.com" target="_blank">CALi DREAMiNG</a>. Tutu by <a href="http://www.toddpatrickdesigns.com" target="_blank">Todd Patrick Designs</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shopplanetblue.com" target="_blank">Blue Life</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.toxicsadie.com" target="_blank">Toxic Sadie Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.everythingbutwater.com" target="_blank">PilyQ</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-viper-one-shoulder/nude/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim.</a></p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.perlitaswim.com" target="_blank">Perlita Swim</a>. Corset by <a href="http://www.mayahansen.com/" target="_blank">Maya Hansen.</a></p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://beachriot.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Beach Riot</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.toxicsadie.com/" target="_blank">Toxic Sadie Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.everythingbutwater.com" target="_blank">PilyQ</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.charmosaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Charmosa Swimwear by N Hall</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.toxicsadie.com" target="_blank">Toxic Sadie Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.milkbabybikini.com" target="_blank">Milkbaby Bikini by Cat Thordarson</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beachriot.com" target="_blank">Beach Riot</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shopplanetblue.com" target="_blank">Blue Life</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.johannaortiz.co" target="_blank">Johanna Ortiz</a>.</p>

<p>Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.toxicsadie.com" target="_blank">Toxic Sadie Swimwear</a>.</p>

