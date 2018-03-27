Chrissy Teigen claims to have discovered the identity of the alleged Beyoncé biter.

In the latest twist to an already strange saga, the model, 32, tweeted on Monday that she knows the unnamed actress who Tiffany Haddish claims bit the “Lemonade” singer in the face at an after-party for Jay-Z back in December.

“I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face,” she tweeted. “I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she….is the worst.”

A few moments later, she added, “Update it is NOT the person I think is the worst. IM DONE.”

As fans continued to press her for the person’s identity, Teigen tweeted, “I AM NEVER TELLING I’m scared I’ve said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE!”

She later quipped, “You know how much s— I have said and done to famous people?? I had to verify with john it wasn’t *me*.”

I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

Update it is NOT the person I think is the worst. IM DONE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

I AM NEVER TELLING I’m scared I’ve said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

Haddish, 38, who was at the after-party where the incident supposedly took place, revealed her version of the story in a recent interview with GQ.

“Beyoncé stormed away…went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’ ”

Beyoncé’s representative, Yvette Noel-Schure, responded to the claim by telling GQ, “I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge.”

The comedienne wouldn’t name Queen Bey’s attacker but said that wasn’t the end of their dealings that night. Haddish said the actress later told her to stop dancing, so the funny lady gave Beyoncé a heads up that she wasn’t afraid to scuffle.

“I’m going to beat somebody ass at your party. I just want to let you know that,” Haddish claimed she told Beyoncé. However, the singer told her to forget about it and “have fun,” Haddish said, leading to their selfie to cool down tension.

She added, “Near the end of the party, Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ ”

Beyoncé, 36, kept a cool head, according to Haddish. “She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

Former 90210 star Sara Foster also joked about the alleged incident on Instagram, where she posted a screenshot of a media comment request asking if she wanted to respond to a suggestion in The Cut that she was the biter.

“She knows what she did,” Foster joked cryptically in the photo caption.

This story originally appeared on People.com