15 of Emily Ratajkowski's Most Naked Instagrams

What's better than one photo of Emily Ratajkowski in the nude? 22 of them!

By Claire Stern
March 28, 2018

Anyone familiar with Emily Ratajkowski knows that she has zero qualms about nudity. Ever since the actress appeared in Robert Thicke's NSFW "Blurred Lines" video—where she dances around in the buff—she's been outspoken about sexuality, body image, and her appreciation of the female form. If you need proof, look no further than her Instagram.

Ratajkowski's feed is brimming with scantily clad, topless photos, from behind-the-scenes snaps at photo shoots to scenic belfies shot on exotic beaches around the world. Recently, Ratajkowski tied the knot to Sebastian Bear-McClard at New York's City Hall, and she's been sharing a slew of sexy pics from their honeymoon travels.

In one photo, Emrata takes us behind the Instagram, sharing a picture of her new husband oiling her up while she poses in nothing but bikini bottoms.

Mr. Last Looks

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

"Posing for my husband like," she captioned alongside a photo of her in the nude wearing just a straw hat.

Posing for my husband like

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

In another, she lies on an outdoor bed naked. "Take me back," she wrote.

Take me back

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

These are hardly her sexiest 'grams. Here, we compiled Ratajkowski's most tantalizing Instagrams ever, because women should feel empowered to pose naked if they so desire, and body shaming is never okay.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

💎💎💎

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

BTS

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Not getting out of bed

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Birth of Venus 🐚 by @laurabrown99 and @monakuhnstudio

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Merci Marrakech, you are amazing 🇲🇦

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Good mornin'

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

La Sirena

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

What to wear tonight? #PFW

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

*listens to Feeling Myself once*

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

​This story originally appeared on InStyle.com

BONUS: Emily Ratajkowski's Best SI Swimsuit Photos

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Southwood for Sauvage Swimwear.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Southwood for Sauvage Swimwear.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Herve Leger by Max Azria.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Herve Leger by Max Azria.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Deja Soleil Swimwear.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Deja Soleil Swimwear.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Beach Riot.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Beach Riot.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
1 of 15
Emily Ratajkowski's Best Moments: SI Swimsuit 2014 & 2015

Advertisement

 

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Swimsuit Newsletters

The best of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up Now