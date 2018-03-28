Wayback Wednesday: Jessica Gomes Visits Israel, Gets Photo Taken at Dead Sea

The Dead Sea has never looked so good.

By Andy Gray
March 28, 2018

Jessica Gomes was a part of six SI Swimsuit Issues, and shot everywhere from Madagascar to Yellowstone National Park. But she'll always have a special place in her heart for Israel, where she shot at the Dead Sea during her rookie year in 2008.

Raphael Mazzucco

"This is one of my favorite shots of all time, Jessica recalls. "I actually have it framed in my house. The mud, the wet hair. It's so raw and organic."

And while this may have been her favorite shot, it wasn't the only one from the Dead Sea. Here are some other behind-the-scenes shots from that day.

Randall Grant
Randall Grant
Randall Grant

It was SI's first-ever shoot in Israel and an experience the models and crew won't soon forget. “You come and the people are so incredible," says Brooklyn Decker, who joined Jess on the shoot. "There’s so much history. It’s this marriage of different aspects and cultures and religions. It’s such a cool place."

Bonus: View more of Jessica Gomes Best SI Swimsuit Moments

Jessica Gomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Madagascar. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Jessica Gomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Madagascar. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Derek Kettela/SI
Jessica Gomes was photographed by James Macari in Yellowstone National Park.
Jessica Gomes was photographed by James Macari in Yellowstone National Park.
James Macari/SI
Jessica Gomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Madagascar. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita.
Jessica Gomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Madagascar. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita.
Derek Kettela/SI
Jessica Gomes was photographed by James Macari in Yellowstone National Park.
Jessica Gomes was photographed by James Macari in Yellowstone National Park.
James Macari/SI
Jessica Gomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Madagascar. Swimsuit by Kovey.
Jessica Gomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Madagascar. Swimsuit by Kovey.
Derek Kettela/SI
Jessica Gomes was photographed by James Macari in Yellowstone National Park.
Jessica Gomes was photographed by James Macari in Yellowstone National Park.
James Macari/SI
Jessica Gomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Madagascar. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita.
Jessica Gomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Madagascar. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita.
Derek Kettela/SI
Jessica Gomes was photographed by James Macari in Yellowstone National Park.
Jessica Gomes was photographed by James Macari in Yellowstone National Park.
James Macari/SI
Jessica Gomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Madagascar. Swimsuit by Martha Rey for The La Boheme.
Jessica Gomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Madagascar. Swimsuit by Martha Rey for The La Boheme.
Derek Kettela/SI
Jessica Gomes was photographed by James Macari in Yellowstone National Park.
Jessica Gomes was photographed by James Macari in Yellowstone National Park.
James Macari/SI
1 of 10
Jessica Gomes' Best Moments: SI Swimsuit 2014 & 2015

