It's been 12 years since Elle Macpherson last posed for SI Swimsuit, yet she remains one of the brand's all-time most popular models. With today being Elle's 54th birthday, we went back in time to her 1989 photo shoot at The Great Barrier Reef, and found five more to fall in love with the Aussie icon.

1) Her nickname is "The Body" and it's easy to see why.

2) She encourages our photographers to really let loose!

3) She knows her way around a wet T-shirt ...

4) ... And a bodysuit.

5) Like all great SI Swimsuit models, she is strong and powerful.

