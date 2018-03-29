These Five GIFs Will Make You Understand Why Elle Macpherson is a SI Swimsuit Legend

Elle Macpherson is perfection ... and we've got the GIFs to prove it. 

By Andy Gray
March 29, 2018

It's been 12 years since Elle Macpherson last posed for SI Swimsuit, yet she remains one of the brand's all-time most popular models. With today being Elle's 54th birthday, we went back in time to her 1989 photo shoot at The Great Barrier Reef, and found five more to fall in love with the Aussie icon. 

1) Her nickname is "The Body" and it's easy to see why.

2) She encourages our photographers to really let loose!

3) She knows her way around a wet T-shirt ...

4) ... And a bodysuit.

5) Like all great SI Swimsuit models, she is strong and powerful.

BONUS: View Elle Macpherson's 2006 SI Swimsuit Photos

Sauvage Swimwear by Elizabeth Southwood (bottom), Echo (skirt)
Sauvage Swimwear by Elizabeth Southwood (bottom), Echo (skirt)
Raphael Mazzucco
Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana
Raphael Mazzucco
Pompei Beach
Pompei Beach
Raphael Mazzucco
Delfina (top), Dolce & Gabbana (bottom)
Delfina (top), Dolce & Gabbana (bottom)
Raphael Mazzucco
Sauvage Swimwear by Elizabeth Southwood (bottom), Echo (skirt)
Sauvage Swimwear by Elizabeth Southwood (bottom), Echo (skirt)
Raphael Mazzucco
Pompei Beach
Pompei Beach
Raphael Mazzucco
Susan Holmes Swimwear
Susan Holmes Swimwear
Raphael Mazzucco
Susan Holmes Swimwear
Susan Holmes Swimwear
Raphael Mazzucco
Rosa Cha by Amir Slama
Rosa Cha by Amir Slama
Raphael Mazzucco
Poco Pano
Poco Pano
Raphael Mazzucco
Gottex
Gottex
Raphael Mazzucco
Becca Swimwear by Rebecca V
Becca Swimwear by Rebecca V
Raphael Mazzucco
Becca Swimwear by Rebecca V
Becca Swimwear by Rebecca V
Raphael Mazzucco
Becca Swimwear by Rebecca V
Becca Swimwear by Rebecca V
Raphael Mazzucco
Vitamin A
Vitamin A
Raphael Mazzucco
Shay Todd
Shay Todd
Raphael Mazzucco
Becca Swimwear by Rebecca V
Becca Swimwear by Rebecca V
Raphael Mazzucco
1 of 17
SI.com 2006 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photo Gallery - Elle Macpherson

