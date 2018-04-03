Emily Ratajkowski has never been shy about showing off her body (see Exhibits A and B), and her latest photos for Inanomarata Swim may be her finest work yet.

Emily launched the inaugural Inamorata Swim line last year, and introduced the newest collection this week with a crop of sexy Instagram pics. According to her caption, the new line is "LIVE for preorders and selling out."

💫 @emrata by @livincool A post shared by Inamorataswim (@inamorataswim) on Mar 31, 2018 at 11:23am PDT

Inamorata is an Italian phrase that refers to "a woman with whom one is in love." Emily discussed the swimwear line with Vogue in a November interview and gave props to SI Swimsuit as a source of inspiration. “I was looking at an old Sports Illustrated from the ’70s, and there was a painted swimsuit on a model’s body and it was just belted,” she says. “I was obsessed with the idea (of a belt.).”

