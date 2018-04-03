Just when you thought Nina Agdal couldn't get any hotter...

Ever traveled into the woods and thought, 'Man, this would be a great place to take a nude photo?' No? Just Nina? Well, you're in luck. The Danish babe took to Instagram on Monday night to share a steamy snap from a recent trip with her boyfriend, Jack Brinkley Cook.

"When the light and your boyfriend are cute, you gotta do what you gotta do," the six-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model captioned the post.

The sexy display came just two-days after the model posted a funny photo from King Kullen grocery store in Bridgehampton. "Saturday night sipventures," she wrote alongside the photo of her holding a cocktail while shopping for kidney beans at the Hamptons location of the chain.

No surprise this mega babe has racked up over 1.7 million followers on an account full of both jaw-dropping portraits and hilarious snaps of her adventures around the world (and fur baby, Daisy)!

See some of Nina's hottest photos from SI Swimsuit:

