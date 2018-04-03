Nina Agdal Gets Naked in Nature

Nina Agdal poses completely nude in the the woods and the jaw-dropping photo is as sexy as you think. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
April 03, 2018

Just when you thought Nina Agdal couldn't get any hotter...

Ever traveled into the woods and thought, 'Man, this would be a great place to take a nude photo?' No? Just Nina? Well, you're in luck. The Danish babe took to Instagram on Monday night to share a steamy snap from a recent trip with her boyfriend, Jack Brinkley Cook. 

"When the light and your boyfriend are cute, you gotta do what you gotta do," the six-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model captioned the post. 

When the light and your boyfriend are cute, you gotta do what you gotta do

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

The sexy display came just two-days after the model posted a funny photo from King Kullen grocery store in Bridgehampton. "Saturday night sipventures," she wrote alongside the photo of her holding a cocktail while shopping for kidney beans at the Hamptons location of the chain. 

No surprise this mega babe has racked up over 1.7 million followers on an account full of both jaw-dropping portraits and hilarious snaps of her adventures around the world (and fur baby, Daisy)! 

See some of Nina's hottest photos from SI Swimsuit:

Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by San Lorenzo.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by San Lorenzo.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by San Lorenzo.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by San Lorenzo.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Martha Rey for The La Boheme.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Martha Rey for The La Boheme.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Kate Swim.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Kate Swim.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Maui Girl by Debbie Wilson.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Maui Girl by Debbie Wilson.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Martha Rey for The La Boheme.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Martha Rey for The La Boheme.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Cosabella.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Cosabella.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by San Lorenzo.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by San Lorenzo.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Kate Swim.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Kate Swim.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
James Macari/SI
1 of 25
Nina Agdal's Best Moments: SI Swimsuit 2014 & 2015

More Swim Daily

