Wait a second... Is that Genie Bouchard or Wonder Woman?

It's time for our next round of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 outtakes, and our tennis superstar did not disappoint during her second appearance for the annual magazine. Shooting with photographer James Macari in beautiful Aruba, Genie rocked a variety of barely-there black bikinis to create a spread we won't soon (read: EVER) forget.

James Macari

But it was afternoon a morning of contorting her body and getting pummeled by waves that Genie had her true Wonder Woman moment. Up for the task of rocking a shiny, silver breastplate in lieu of a traditional bikini top, Genie climbed up a boulder and showed everyone why she's arguably just as great at modeling as she is at winning match points.

See the incredible moment and so many others in Genie's outtakes reel above!

See all of Genie's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

