Genie Bouchard Channels Wonder Woman in Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Outtakes

Genie Bouchard rocks a Wonder Woman-inspired bikini for SI Swimsuit 2018. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
April 05, 2018

Wait a second... Is that Genie Bouchard or Wonder Woman? 

It's time for our next round of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 outtakes, and our tennis superstar did not disappoint during her second appearance for the annual magazine. Shooting with photographer James Macari in beautiful Aruba, Genie rocked a variety of barely-there black bikinis to create a spread we won't soon (read: EVER) forget. 

James Macari

But it was afternoon a morning of contorting her body and getting pummeled by waves that Genie had her true Wonder Woman moment. Up for the task of rocking a shiny, silver breastplate in lieu of a traditional bikini top, Genie climbed up a boulder and showed everyone why she's arguably just as great at modeling as she is at winning match points. 

• Athletes in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018

See the incredible moment and so many others in Genie's outtakes reel above! And go behind the scenes of SI Swimsuit 2018 exclusively on SI TV. Start your free seven-day trial today

See all of Genie's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018: 

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus Of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit Top by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus Of PinkLemonaid</a>. Swimsuit Bottom by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by <a href="https://wxyzjewelry.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">WXYZ Jewelry</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://beccaswim.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">BECCA by Rebecca Virtue</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://andi-bagus.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Andi Bagus.</a></p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://andi-bagus.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Andi Bagus.</a></p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by <a href="https://wxyzjewelry.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">WXYZ Jewelry</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://beccaswim.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">BECCA by Rebecca Virtue</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BECCA by <a href="http://beccaswim.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Rebecca Virtue</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by <a href="https://wxyzjewelry.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">WXYZ Jewelry</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://beccaswim.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">BECCA by Rebecca Virtue</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.nudwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">nudwear</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit Top by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus Of PinkLemonaid</a>. Swimsuit Bottom by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus Of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://andi-bagus.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Andi Bagus.</a></p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit Top by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus Of PinkLemonaid</a>. Swimsuit Bottom by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by <a href="https://wxyzjewelry.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">WXYZ Jewelry</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://beccaswim.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">BECCA by Rebecca Virtue</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.nudwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">nudwear</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit Top by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus Of PinkLemonaid</a>. Swimsuit Bottom by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.nudwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">nudwear</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>. Top by <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/divamp" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Divamp Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit Top by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus Of PinkLemonaid</a>. Swimsuit Bottom by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus Of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.nudwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">nudwear</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BECCA by <a href="http://beccaswim.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Rebecca Virtue</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://andi-bagus.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Andi Bagus.</a></p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>. Top by <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/divamp" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Divamp Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit Top by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus Of PinkLemonaid</a>. Swimsuit Bottom by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mikoh</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus Of PinkLemonaid.</a></p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.nudwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">nudwear</a>.</p>

<p>Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by <a href="https://wxyzjewelry.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">WXYZ Jewelry</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://beccaswim.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">BECCA by Rebecca Virtue</a>.</p>

