"I need Chrissy Teigen / Know a bad b---h when I see one / Tell RiRi I need a threesome."

It doesn't get much clearer than that.

Cardi B has a girl crush on Chrissy Teigen — who doesn't?! — and in the lyrics to her new song "She Bad," the 25-year-old musician is proposing a threesome for the ages. Her new album, which dropped early this morning, has quickly gained the attention of the artist's fans, as well as Chrissy's, for its provocative suggestion that the two women engage in a threesome with fellow superstar Rihanna.

But it's Chrissy's response on Twitter that really has the Internet buzzing. The model, turned cookbook author, turned mom was casually spending the early hours of the morning scrolling through Twitter, as the Queen of Twitter does, and couldn't believe her eyes as fans and media outlets began pointing out the sexually suggestive line.

Chrissy, who had been tweeting earlier about making biscuits that could rival the ones served at Red Lobster, couldn't have had a more on-point response to the rap.

And while we're still waiting on a response from RiRi, aka Rihanna, one thing's for sure... "Bad bitches make bisque!" and damn good biscuits, right, @chrissyteigen?!

See all of Chrissy's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2017:

