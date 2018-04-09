We've said it once, and we'll say it again and again — Alexis Ren's Instagram account is as hot as she is!

In a new series of photos posted on Sunday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the Year wowed fans with her flawless figure and sultry stare. The 21-year-old was photographed by @bryant at the SLS Baha Mar hotel in Nassau, Bahamas. The photographer touted the trip as a "spontaneous trip to The Bahamas" ahead of Coachella.

🖤 A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Apr 8, 2018 at 3:21pm PDT

The pair also shot at the Blue Hole Pool, which features a cave with an aquarium. And let us just say — Alexis, who's no stranger to the concept of "doing it for the 'gram," nailed it next to a massive turtle and looming shark.

Can't get enough of Alexis? We can't blame you! Check out some of our favorite moments from her rookie shoot in "The Making of SI Swimsuit 2018" on SI TV. Sign up for your free seven-day trial now!

See all of Alexis' stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

