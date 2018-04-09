Alexis Ren Poses Topless in the Shower — And Her Fans Are Loving it

Alexis Ren sent pulses racing over the weekend with a new series of photos on Instagram. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
April 09, 2018

We've said it once, and we'll say it again and again — Alexis Ren's Instagram account is as hot as she is!

In a new series of photos posted on Sunday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the Year wowed fans with her flawless figure and sultry stare. The 21-year-old was photographed by @bryant at the SLS Baha Mar hotel in Nassau, Bahamas. The photographer touted the trip as a "spontaneous trip to The Bahamas" ahead of Coachella. 

The pair also shot at the Blue Hole Pool, which features a cave with an aquarium. And let us just say — Alexis, who's no stranger to the concept of "doing it for the 'gram," nailed it next to a massive turtle and looming shark. 

Can't get enough of Alexis? We can't blame you! Check out some of our favorite moments from her rookie shoot in "The Making of SI Swimsuit 2018" on SI TV. Sign up for your free seven-day trial now!

See all of Alexis' stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p><span>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by&nbsp;</span><a href="https://www.monicahansenbeachwear.com/" target="_blank">Monica Hansen Beachwear</a><span>. Corset by&nbsp;</span><a href="https://www.corsettery.com/" target="_blank">Corsettery</a><span>.</span></p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.myindiesoul.com/" target="_blank">Indie Soul</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://indahclothing.com/" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimlikeamermaid.com/" target="_blank">swim like a mermaid</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Top by <a href="https://www.danielacorte.com/" target="_blank">Daniela Corte</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="https://cantikswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Cantik Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.whitefoxboutique.com/" target="_blank">Fox Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.monicahansenbeachwear.com/" target="_blank">Monica Hansen Beachwear</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Top by <a href="https://www.danielacorte.com/" target="_blank">Daniela Corte</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="https://cantikswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Cantik Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.myindiesoul.com/" target="_blank">Indie Soul</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.whitefoxboutique.com/" target="_blank">Fox Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://indahclothing.com/" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.swimlikeamermaid.com/" target="_blank">swim like a mermaid</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.monicahansenbeachwear.com/" target="_blank">Monica Hansen Beachwear</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://indahclothing.com/" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shopprivateparty.com/" target="_blank">Private Party</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.whitefoxboutique.com/" target="_blank">Fox Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://indahclothing.com/" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.myindiesoul.com/" target="_blank">Indie Soul</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shopprivateparty.com/" target="_blank">Private Party</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.whitefoxboutique.com/" target="_blank">Fox Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.normakamali.com/" target="“_blank”">Norma Kamali</a></p>

Alexis Ren 2018: Aruba

