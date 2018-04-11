Five Swimsuits That Were Made for Coachella Pool Parties

These five swimsuits are perfect for soaking up the sun at an upcoming Coachella pool party! 

By Joanna Giunta
April 11, 2018

Cheeky bikinis and bold patterns are guaranteed to be all over the Coachella pool party scene this weekend! Shop these five swimsuits from Revolve to ensure you stand out from the crowd.

Courtesy of Revolve

Canopy One Piece by Zulu & Zephyr
Available at revolve.com, $190

Peyton Top and Danielle Bottom by Beach Riot
Available at revolve.com, $154

Rain Top and Shine Bottom by lolli swim
Available at revolve.com, $214

Bare Strappy Bikini by Girls On Swim
Available at revolve.com, $184

Low Back One Piece by Kendall + Kylie
Available at revolve.com, $41 (ON SALE!)

