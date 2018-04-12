Emily Ratajkowski isn't one to shy away from showing a little skin. The model turned actress is, after all, a pro at making jaws drop with a nude photo.

But in this new steamy snap, everyone's favorite brunette bombshell sports a unique trench coat that somehow offers full coverage, and yet also covers up nothing at all. "Sneak peek," Emily captioned the photo of her wearing nothing but a see-through, plastic trench coat and blue hoop earrings.

Sneak peek 💦 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 11, 2018 at 10:30am PDT

WOW...just wow.

We suspect the image is a behind-the-scenes look at an upcoming photo shoot, as Emily tagged NYC hair stylist Teddi Cranford and her favorite makeup artist Hung Vanngo. And you can bet we'll be ready ogle over the official photos whenever they come out!

