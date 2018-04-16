Five GIFs That Show Why We Can't Get Enough of Lais Ribeiro

Warning: Lais Ribeiro is bringing the heat in these five GIFs.

By Xandria James
April 16, 2018

Our love for the stunning Lais Ribeiro knows no bounds. The Brazilian babe first took our breath away when she made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2017 and she continued to steal our hearts in this year's issue of the magazine. We think it's pretty safe to say our obsession with her gets greater everyday. From Harbour Island in the Bahamas to Sumba Island in Indonesia, Lais is known for bringing the heat wherever she goes. We could go on and on about why we'll never be able to get enough of this beauty, but we'll just let these five GIFs do the talking instead.

1. Yellow is DEFINITELY her color.

2. Her smile could melt hearts everywhere.

3. She's a big fan of pineapples.

4. She's a woman of many talents.

5. She is the queen of the sunset shot.

Need more Lais? Check out her entire SI Swimsuit 2018 shoot here:

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Top by <a href="https://www.bodyglove.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Body Glove.</a></p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Top by Body Glove.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.indahclothing.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Indah Clothing</a>. Necklace by <a href="https://www.reefinedarts.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Reefined Arts</a><a href="www.reefinedarts.com">.</a></p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Indah Clothing. Necklace by Reefined Arts.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.mydolcessa.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>. Bodysuit by <a href="https://www.maui-girl.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Maui Girl</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Bodysuit by Maui Girl.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.elissabeachwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Elissa Beachwear</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Elissa Beachwear.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Bodysuit by <a href="https://www.cosabella.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Cosabella</a>. Belt by <a href="https://www.asos.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">ASOS</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Bodysuit by Cosabella. Belt by ASOS.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.skyeandstaghorn.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">skye &amp; STAGHORN</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by skye & STAGHORN.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.bodyglove.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Body Glove</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Body Glove.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.gigicbikinis.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Gigi C Bikinis</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Gigi C Bikinis.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>. Bodysuit by <a href="http://www.maui-girl.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Maui Girl</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Bodysuit by Maui Girl.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.tommy.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Tommy x Gigi</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Tommy x Gigi.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.tommy.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Tommy x Gigi</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Tommy x Gigi.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>. Bodysuit by <a href="http://www.maui-girl.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Maui Girl</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Bodysuit by Maui Girl.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.gigicbikinis.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Gigi C Bikinis</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Gigi C Bikinis.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.skyeandstaghorn.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">skye &amp; STAGHORN</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by skye & STAGHORN.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Bodysuit by <a href="http://www.cosabella.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Cosabella</a>. Belt by <a href="http://www.asos.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">ASOS</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Bodysuit by Cosabella. Belt by ASOS.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.dsquared2.com/us" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Dsquared2</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Dsquared2.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Haus of PinkLemonaid</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Bodysuit by <a href="http://www.cosabella.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Cosabella</a>. Belt by <a href="http://www.asos.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">ASOS</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Bodysuit by Cosabella. Belt by ASOS.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.skyeandstaghorn.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">skye &amp; STAGHORN</a>.</p>

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by skye & STAGHORN.

Ben Watts
1 of 37
Lais Ribeiro 2018: Bahamas

Advertisement

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Swimsuit Newsletters

The best of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up Now