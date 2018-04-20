Model Ashley Graham has never been shy about loving every inch of her curvaceous frame and promoting body-positivity.

Another thing she’s not shy about? Clapping back at anyone who tries to shame her gorgeous figure.

On Thursday, Ashley called out an Instagram account that posted pictures comparing her to other models like Alessandra Ambrosio and Miranda Kerr with captions such as “Real model vs. fat model” or “Fat vs. Fit.”

Once the account was brought to Ashley’s attention, she had the best response.

“I will let you know nothing defines what a ‘real’ model or a ‘fat’ model or ‘fake’ model is,” she said in her Instagram stories on Thursday.

“Your weight, your skin, your hair, your religious background, none of that determines whether you’re a real model or not,” she continued.

But Ashley didn’t stop there. She took this moment as an opportunity to inspire all women to go after their goals no matter what any hater has to say.

“So all those girls out there who have dreams and hopes, keep fighting for them and don’t let all the losers on Instagram stop you,” she said.

YES. We couldn’t agree more!

Seriously, don’t come for Ashley. Ever.

