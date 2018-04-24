Paige Spiranac may be new to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family, but you better believe she came prepared to werk!

It's time for our next installment of SI Swimsuit 2018 outtakes and everyone's favorite golfer babe did not disappoint. Shooting with photographer James Macari in beautiful Aruba, Paige looked like a seasoned pro as she rocked barely-there black bikinis on the beach.

But it wasn't until she put on a unique one-piece that we realized how much homework she'd done to prepare for her big moment. "There's the 'one arm,'" Paige said as she demonstrated her "hand bra" positions. "There's like a 'single hand.' Maybe there's the 'no hand.' You know, there's options."

Talk about being a natural! And the proof is in the photos.

To see all of our favorite moments from Paige's shoot, be sure to check out her full outtakes reel in the video above!

