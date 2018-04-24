What Is a 'Hand Bra?' Paige Spiranac Can Show You!

Paige Spiranac perfected the art of the 'hand bra' before her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.

By Kelsey Hendrix
April 24, 2018

Paige Spiranac may be new to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family, but you better believe she came prepared to werk!

It's time for our next installment of SI Swimsuit 2018 outtakes and everyone's favorite golfer babe did not disappoint. Shooting with photographer James Macari in beautiful Aruba, Paige looked like a seasoned pro as she rocked barely-there black bikinis on the beach. 

But it wasn't until she put on a unique one-piece that we realized how much homework she'd done to prepare for her big moment. "There's the 'one arm,'" Paige said as she demonstrated her "hand bra" positions. "There's like a 'single hand.' Maybe there's the 'no hand.' You know, there's options."

Talk about being a natural! And the proof is in the photos. 

James Macari
James Macari

To see all of our favorite moments from Paige's shoot, be sure to check out her full outtakes reel in the video above! 

See all of Paige's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by MIKOH. Swimsuit by SLATE SWIM.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Po Swim by Ava Frati.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Po Swim by Ava Frati.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by Divamp. Swimsuit by SLATE SWIM.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Po Swim by Ava Frati.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by Only Hearts. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by MIKOH.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by Divamp. Swimsuit by SLATE SWIM.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by MIKOH.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BfYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by MIKOH.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by Divamp. Swimsuit by SLATE SWIM.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by Only Hearts. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by MIKOH. Swimsuit by SLATE SWIM.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by MIKOH.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by Only Hearts. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by Only Hearts. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI.

Paige Spiranac 2018: Aruba

