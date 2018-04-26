Here at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, we may not be known for covering up, but we do know a thing or two about beachwear. And trust us when we say these cover-ups are summer staples you don’t want to pass up!

Shop some of our favorite cover-ups for this summer to ensure you'll be chic from the beach to brunch and beyond!

Courtesy of Revolve

Deliah Pareo by Tularosa

Available at revolve.com, $88

This sarong is perfect on any coast! Flirty and fun, this will be an essential pareo in our beach bags this summer!

Courtesy of Revolve

Laced Up Dress by Luli Fama

Available at revolve.com, $172

This lace dress is the perfect piece to wear from the beach to the street! Pair it with a cute nude sandal and some gold sunnies for the ultimate resort look.

Courtesy of Revolve

​

Joy Lace Cover Up by PilyQ

Available at revolve.com, $165

Lace-up sides and barely-there crochet fabric make this the sexiest cover-up of the season!

Courtesy of Revolve

​

The Nadine Skirt by Flagpole

Available at revolve.com, $285

This skirt is a vacation must-have! Pair it with a cute bikini or simple crop top and you’ll be ready for an afternoon in the sun or for a shopping trip with the girls.​





Courtesy of Revolve

Mombasa Shirt Dress by Acacia Swimwear

Available at revolve.com, $110

Oversized button up shirts give that effortless chic look for summer. The chunky stripes are trendy and flattering which is exactly what you need from a cover-up!