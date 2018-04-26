The editors of SI Swimsuit share their five favorite cover-ups for this summer.
Here at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, we may not be known for covering up, but we do know a thing or two about beachwear. And trust us when we say these cover-ups are summer staples you don’t want to pass up!
Shop some of our favorite cover-ups for this summer to ensure you'll be chic from the beach to brunch and beyond!
Deliah Pareo by Tularosa
Available at revolve.com, $88
This sarong is perfect on any coast! Flirty and fun, this will be an essential pareo in our beach bags this summer!
Laced Up Dress by Luli Fama
Available at revolve.com, $172
This lace dress is the perfect piece to wear from the beach to the street! Pair it with a cute nude sandal and some gold sunnies for the ultimate resort look.
Joy Lace Cover Up by PilyQ
Available at revolve.com, $165
Lace-up sides and barely-there crochet fabric make this the sexiest cover-up of the season!
The Nadine Skirt by Flagpole
Available at revolve.com, $285
This skirt is a vacation must-have! Pair it with a cute bikini or simple crop top and you’ll be ready for an afternoon in the sun or for a shopping trip with the girls.
Mombasa Shirt Dress by Acacia Swimwear
Available at revolve.com, $110
Oversized button up shirts give that effortless chic look for summer. The chunky stripes are trendy and flattering which is exactly what you need from a cover-up!