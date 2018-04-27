Nina Agdal and nudity are a match made in heaven!

On Thursday, the six-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit posted a steamy snap of herself lying in bed totally naked, aside from a pair of strappy black heels. The cheeky reflection in a mirror shows off the model's flawless figure and has fans drooling over Nina's undeniable beauty.

"#knowyourankles," she captioned the photo. The hashtag is a play on the phrase "know your angles."

#knowyourankles A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Apr 26, 2018 at 8:48pm PDT

This isn't the first time the Danish babe has stripped down for fans this month. Earlier in April, Nina posted another sexy photo of her posing nude in the woods. "When the light and your boyfriend are cute, you gotta do what you gotta do,” she captioned the photo, which raked in over 105,000 likes.

Nina, who has been dating fellow SI Swimsuit alum Christie Brinkley's son, opened up on What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen about what it's been like becoming friends with the iconic supermodel.

"She’s one of the most, you know, the smartest woman and one of the most beautiful women," Nina said. "I like get surprised — I walk out of the door in the Hamptons at 10 A.M. and she looks 10 times better than I do at all times. She’s an incredible woman. She’s so sweet."

