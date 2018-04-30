This post was written by Kaitlyn Frey and originally appeared on People.com.

Ashley Graham stands at the forefront of the body positivity movement and constantly advocates for the fashion industry to show women of all shapes and sizes in ad campaigns, magazines and on runways.

The model’s latest gig? Ashley, 30, stars among a diverse group of fellow models (like Hailey Baldwin, Paris Jackson, Alek Wek, Bella Hadid and Yuka Mannami) in Rag & Bone’s newly introduced The DIY Project, which emphasizes authenticity and individuality in each stars’ photoshoot.

In the photographs (which were shot and directed by her husband Justin Ervin for Rag & Bone), Ashley wears very minimal makeup and keeps her hair in loose, textured waves while modeling Rag & Bone’s classic black tank, high waisted jeans, a long sleeved white crop top and white booties, all available online and in stores now.

Courtesy of rag & bone

“The DIY Project was designed to focus on individuality and authenticity, two elements that have always been at the core of rag & bone. It’s awesome to see such a fascinating group of people translate personal style in their own way,” the brand’s CEO and founder Marcus Wainwright said in a release.

He continued, “For DIY 2018, we are working with a great group of people but it doesn’t stop there. Our aim is to democratize our content in a way that is both relatable and inclusive. As such, we encourage our current and future communities to become part of the story.”

Courtesy of rag & bone

Upon hearing the news of Ashley's involvement with Rag & Bone, fans got excited to see the label venture into offering extended sizes — something that hasn’t been offered in the past.

However, everything Ashley models for the ad campaign is only available in straight sizes: the tops in sizes XXS to L and the jeans in sizes 23 to 32 (although sizes 31 and 32 are both currently sold out online).

Fans quickly caught on and shared their confusion with Ashley on social media.

“I already checked… unless size 32 is plus size, no dice…” one fan commented on Ashley's Instagram.

Another asked, “So many questions. But first of all what size are you wearing? Because we all know rag & bone biggest size is 32 but fits like a 27, so are they going plus size now?”

On Rag & Bone’s brand Instagram account, someone said, “How did Ashley fit into your Jeans? Because there’s no way that’s a 32. And 32 it’s your biggest size which also fits like a 27.”

But a representative for the brand tells PEOPLE they are making strides towards offering a more inclusive range of sizing options in the near future.

“We can confirm that rag & bone will be introducing a selection of best-selling denim and ready to wear, in extended sizes from November. In addition, we have already started delivering a selection of denim with extended sizing through our partners at Nordstrom,” a Rag & Bone rep said in a statement to PEOPLE.

In 2016, Graham made history by becoming the first-ever size-16 body activist model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit Issue.

“I want to dedicate it to all of the women out there who never felt that they were beautiful enough, who never felt like they were skinny enough, and who never felt like they were going to be able to be represented in society like this,” Ashley said of the cover. “Because now we’re being represented.”

See all of Ashley's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

