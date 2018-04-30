'I Believe in a Thing Called Love:' The Fat Jewish dishes on his role in Emily Ratajkowski's Wedding

The Fat Jewish can thank Emily Ratajkowski and her new husband for his newfound belief in love. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
April 30, 2018

Social media superstar The Fat Jewish is a believer — in love, that is. 

Josh Ostrovsky, who goes by The Fat Jew on social platforms, is a friend to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum Emily Ratajkowski and her new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. And thanks to his role in their whirlwind wedding, the comedian finds himself a newborn romantic. 

"I think they made me believe in love, like I think I believe in love now,” he told Page Six at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of “The American Meme” on Friday night. "It’s basically the sickest rom-com.

"These two just met and fell in love and then just all of the sudden they’re just straight up best friends," he continued. "Also they’re like mad hot, and their babies are going to have like striking ass cheek bones."

Rumors that Emily and her boyfriend of four years, Jeff Magid, had split began swirling around Valentine's Day, when she was spotted in public with Sebastian. The couple never went public though, before tying the knot in a surprise ceremony at City Hall in New York City. 

"I got married today,” Emily wrote on a selfie with her new husband as part of a series of pics she posted to her story right after nuptials. In the story post, Sebastian kisses his spouse's cheek as the two hold hands. And though the "Blurred Lines" star seems to have opted out of a diamond sparkler, her new hubby flashed two gold rings on his fingers that read “EM” and “RATA."

See some of Emily's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit:

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Southwood for Sauvage Swimwear.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Southwood for Sauvage Swimwear.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Herve Leger by Max Azria.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Herve Leger by Max Azria.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Deja Soleil Swimwear.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Deja Soleil Swimwear.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Beach Riot.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Beach Riot.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
1 of 15
Emily Ratajkowski's Best Moments: SI Swimsuit 2014 & 2015

