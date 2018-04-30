Social media superstar The Fat Jewish is a believer — in love, that is.

Josh Ostrovsky, who goes by The Fat Jew on social platforms, is a friend to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum Emily Ratajkowski and her new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. And thanks to his role in their whirlwind wedding, the comedian finds himself a newborn romantic.

"I think they made me believe in love, like I think I believe in love now,” he told Page Six at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of “The American Meme” on Friday night. "It’s basically the sickest rom-com.

"These two just met and fell in love and then just all of the sudden they’re just straight up best friends," he continued. "Also they’re like mad hot, and their babies are going to have like striking ass cheek bones."

• Newlywed Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless to Show Off Her New Bling

Rumors that Emily and her boyfriend of four years, Jeff Magid, had split began swirling around Valentine's Day, when she was spotted in public with Sebastian. The couple never went public though, before tying the knot in a surprise ceremony at City Hall in New York City.

"I got married today,” Emily wrote on a selfie with her new husband as part of a series of pics she posted to her story right after nuptials. In the story post, Sebastian kisses his spouse's cheek as the two hold hands. And though the "Blurred Lines" star seems to have opted out of a diamond sparkler, her new hubby flashed two gold rings on his fingers that read “EM” and “RATA."

See some of Emily's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit:

