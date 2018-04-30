The Key Wedding Advice Serena Williams Has for Meghan Markle on Her Wedding Day

April 30, 2018

This post was written by Cady Lang and originally appeared on Time.com

With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding just weeks to go, Meghan's good friend Serena Williams shared some vital advice for the happy couple on their big day.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Serena revealed what she learned from tying the knot last fall with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

“I just think it’s so important to enjoy the moment,” Serena said. “And eat the cake—I didn’t get to eat mine at the wedding. We were just having so much fun!”

Serena also shared good wishes for the royal wedding and soon-to-be princess Meghan.

“I’m obviously super happy for her,” Serena said. “She’s such a great girl and she is incredibly nice and I couldn’t be happier for her.”

When it came to talking about whether or not she’ll be heading across the pond for the nuptials next month, however, Serena stayed mum.

“I don’t know, I think it’s during one of the tournaments, I’ll see if I can make it,” she said.

Serena Williams 2017: Turks & Caicos

