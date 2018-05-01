Ashley Graham knows how to keep it real. And in an effort to promote her newest swimwear line with Swimsuits For All, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit icon is proving, once again, that she's not afraid to show the world exactly what her mama gave her.

The "Power of Paparazzi" campaign features unedited and unretouched paparazzi photos of Ashley modeling her new suits in Miami. The body positivity advocate has grown accustomed to being followed by paparazzi as she travels the world for work, and as the model and crew for Swimsuits For All found themselves surrounded by cameras during her latest campaign shoot, they started floating the idea of using those all-natural photos instead.

"Being authentic is beautiful," Ashley said in a statement. "I have nothing to hide when it comes to my body."

"This campaign is different than any other I have worked on throughout my entire career," Ashley explained. "I hope these images instill a fearless belief in everyone to be happy in their own skin and enjoy living in the moment, no matter who is watching."

The nine-piece collection was inspired by the art deco style reminiscent of the 1920s and features a variety of go-to black swimsuits, ranging from gold beaded bikinis to cut out-out one pieces. Shop the fierce new looks here to ensure you're as hot as Ashley when you hit the beach this summer!

See all of Ashley's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

