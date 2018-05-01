No shoes. No shirt. No problem. Right, Sofia Resing?

In a new pair of steamy photos, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum is leaving little to the imagination, and we couldn't be more about it. The "unpublished" images by photographer Michel Sedan showcase one of our favorite Brazilian beauties looking flawless, naked on the sand. And they're as sexy as you're imagining...

Unpublished by @michelsedan A post shared by SOFIA RESING (@sofiaresing) on Apr 30, 2018 at 12:09pm PDT

Sofia was a rookie for SI Swimsuit back in 2016. She shot an unforgettable spread with photographer Ruven Afanador in beautiful Zanzibar, where she posed alongside a plane landing and incredible local dancers. Talk about a memory to last a lifetime!

Can't get enough of Sofia? See all of her gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2016:



