Sofia Resing Stuns Fans With 'Unpublished' Nude Photos

Sofia Resing makes jaws drop with two new, completely nude photos. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
May 01, 2018

No shoes. No shirt. No problem. Right, Sofia Resing

In a new pair of steamy photos, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum is leaving little to the imagination, and we couldn't be more about it. The "unpublished" images by photographer Michel Sedan showcase one of our favorite Brazilian beauties looking flawless, naked on the sand. And they're as sexy as you're imagining...

 

Unpublished by @michelsedan

A post shared by SOFIA RESING (@sofiaresing) on

Sofia was a rookie for SI Swimsuit back in 2016. She shot an unforgettable spread with photographer Ruven Afanador in beautiful Zanzibar, where she posed alongside a plane landing and incredible local dancers. Talk about a memory to last a lifetime! 

Can't get enough of Sofia? See all of her gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2016:

Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Top by HAATI CHAI.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Top by HAATI CHAI.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Lee + Lani.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Lee + Lani.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Bruna Malucelli.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Bruna Malucelli.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Maui Girl By Debbie Wilson.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Maui Girl By Debbie Wilson.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Top by HAATI CHAI. Swimsuit by Despi.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Top by HAATI CHAI. Swimsuit by Despi.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by ONE X ONETEASPOON.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by ONE X ONETEASPOON.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Maui Girl By Debbie Wilson.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Maui Girl By Debbie Wilson.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Bruna Malucelli.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Bruna Malucelli.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Top by HAATI CHAI. Swimsuit by Despi.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Top by HAATI CHAI. Swimsuit by Despi.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by MARTHA REY.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by MARTHA REY.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by ONE X ONETEASPOON.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by ONE X ONETEASPOON.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Maui Girl By Debbie Wilson.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Maui Girl By Debbie Wilson.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Lee + Lani.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Lee + Lani.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Maui Girl By Debbie Wilson.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Maui Girl By Debbie Wilson.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by MARTHA REY.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by MARTHA REY.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Top by HAATI CHAI. Swimsuit by Despi.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Top by HAATI CHAI. Swimsuit by Despi.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Lee + Lani.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Lee + Lani.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Maui Girl By Debbie Wilson.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Maui Girl By Debbie Wilson.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Maui Girl By Debbie Wilson.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Maui Girl By Debbie Wilson.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by ONE X ONETEASPOON.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by ONE X ONETEASPOON.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Bruna Malcuelli.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Bruna Malcuelli.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Lee + Lani.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Lee + Lani.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Maui Girl By Debbie Wilson.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Maui Girl By Debbie Wilson.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Top by HAATI CHAI.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Top by HAATI CHAI.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.
Ruven Afanador
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear.
Sofia Resing was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear.
Ruven Afanador
1 of 41
Sofia Resing 2016: Zanzibar

Advertisement


 

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Swimsuit Newsletters

The best of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up Now