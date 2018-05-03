Barbara Palvin may have graced the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and walked the Victoria's Secret catwalk, but she's not immune to the struggle of learning to love her body.

On Wedneday, the Hungarian beauty took to Instagram to encourage fans to feel "good in their skin" by getting candid about her own journey to understand her figure.

"This is me," Barbara captioned the photo. "It took me a while to understand what people meant by 'listen to your body' — it’s not always easy feeling good in our own skin and it takes time, trust me.

"I'm still learning," she continued. "Over the past year I've discovered so much about my body, how it can change and evolve. One thing is for sure — only you know what’s best for you."

Barbara shared a photo of her in nothing but lingerie, as she displayed the newfound confidence she's discovered over the past year. Followers were quick to praise the model for both her physique and ability to be raw and vulnerable with her fans.

"Love you...trying to love and understand my body, too," one fan wrote. "No one is perfect," another fan chimed in.

The post comes after Barbara opened up in an interview with Grazia last month about being "at war with [her] body."

"Staying in shape is a daily challenge," she revealed. "It's hard for me to respect the rigorous criteria governing a model's figure."

See all of Barbara's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

