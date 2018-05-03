There's no denying it — Christie Brinkley's beauty is timeless.

Just last year, at an age when many women won't even dream of wearing a bikini, the supermodel mom but one on to pose alongside her daughters on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. But even the woman who spent 25 years as the face of CoverGirl isn't immune to time.

In her book Timeless Beauty, Christie reveals her holistic approach to health, including a vegetarian diet and an exercise routine that ranges from yoga to outdoor sports. Even still, the business woman admits she's not against noninvasive treatments, and she's a big fan of anti-aging serums, like those in her own skincare line.

"My idea of aging gracefully is to be in control of which wrinkles I want and which ones I don’t,” Christie told The New York Post. "I did Botox once [on my forehead] and hated it. The Xeomin feels very soft to me."

Christie "gets Xeomin wrinkle-smoothing injections on her forehead, skin-tightening Ultherapy on her neck and décolletage, and takes BioSil supplements," to help keep things tight and smooth.

BRB — going to pick up one of Christie's magic serums. Here's hoping it'll help us age as gracefully as this beauty has!

See all of Christie's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2017:

