Alexis Ren is red hot and we've got the pictures to prove it!

In a steamy new post to Instagram, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the Year sent pulses racing. Posing in nothing but a matching set of lacy, red lingerie, the Instagram superstar gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her stay on the 36th floor of a hotel in Japan. Alexis has been in Japan for the past two week for work.

36th floor A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on May 7, 2018 at 8:46am PDT

The 21-year-old social media star turned model has been on quite the adventure over the past month. Back at the beginning of April, Alexis shared snaps from a trip to Nassau, Bahamas, where she documented her vacation with photographer @bryant. The two collaborated on a sexy set of shower photos, which left little to the imagination and had Alexis' fans going wild...for obvious reasons.

A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Apr 8, 2018 at 3:21pm PDT

Can we tag along on the next trip, Alexis?!

