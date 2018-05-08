Here's the Secret Behind Ashley Graham's Perfect Cleavage

WARNING: Do not Google the term "boob facial." 

By Kelsey Hendrix
May 08, 2018

Unless you were hiding under a rock last night, you'll know that fashion's finest were out in numbers on the Upper East Side for the annual Met Gala. And if you've been paying any attention to our social feeds, you'll know that Ashley Graham's left thigh was one of the biggest stars of the night.

But what about her FLAWLESS cleavage? 

Thanks to some behind-the-scenes footage on Ashley's Instagram story and our distant friends over at Cosmo UK, we now know the secret behind her look. Enter: The boob facial.

Now before you go Googling or flagging us for inappropriate content, let us explain. Turns out, there's a bit more than just a stellar spray tan that goes into having a beautiful bosomo. Known formally as an "oxygen facial," the treatment Ashley underwent involves "using a machine to spray atomized moisturizers, using a stream of pressurized oxygen." The result? Smoother, plumper skin — instantly!  

"Oxygen facial on the girls," Ashley captioned the post in her story. 

@theashleygraham :: Ashley Graham/Instagram

Combine that with a nasal hair removal treatment, gold sheet mask and LED light facial, and you've apparently got the formula to be red-carpet ready for the Met Gala!

The ladies of SI Swimsuit rock the 2018 Met Gala red carpet!

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Indah Clothing.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TAVIK.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INC Swim.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TAVIK.

1 of 37
Ashley Graham 2018: Nevis

