Step aside, Rihanna — looks like Ashley Graham's left thigh was the star of the Met Gala this year!

Thick thighs save lives. And in case you needed a little more proof of that, our girl served up all the proof you could ever need on the Met Gala red carpet last night.

The three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit superstar arrived at the star-studded event in a jaw-dropping Prabal Gurung sequin, strapless gown that on its own would have had heads turning left and right. But Ashley had a little something extra up her sleeve. Pulling a true Angelina, the model and body advocate pulled out her hottest accessory — her left thigh — and the Internet definitely took notice.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Putting her own "Heavenly Body" on display for the world to see, Ashley's custom gown accentuated her curves in all the right places. And her left-thigh slit sent Twitter into a frenzy.

As the compliments continued to pile in this morning, Ashley took to her own Instagram account to share her excitement over the night and her flawless look.

"This dress tho," she captioned a beautiful snap. "No words to describe how incredible last night was #metball," she wrote on another.

Let's hear it for Ashley and her left thigh! We'll be dreaming of this look ALL. DAY. LONG.

See all of Ashley's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

