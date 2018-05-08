No bra? No problem!

As fashion's finest descended on the Upper East Side last night for Vogue's annual Met Gala, Emily Ratajkowski made sure to make a statement. Rocking a backless gold gown, the model turned actress turned heads as she strutted her stuff among a sea of A-list celebs and pop culture icons.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The 26-year-old was radiant in a fitted frock, complete with a very, very high, right-leg slit and open back. The golden number was a nod to the event's Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination theme.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit is an annual black-tie party held on the first Monday in May to raise money for the institution's fashion department. The "party of the year" signals the opening of the Costume Institute's annual exhibition and doubles as a must-attend event for celebrities and fashion's finest.

Tickets this year cost $30,000 apiece, with tables going for $275,000. According to The New York Times, both the party and exhibition are sponsored, with money from ticket sales going to benefit the Met's only self-funded, curatorial department. Brands and designers often invite a small group of celebrities to wear their designs and sit at their tables for the night.

One thing's for sure — Emily Ratajkowski looked like a million bucks last night, and we're pretty sure everyone from Anna Wintour to the security guys out front took notice!

