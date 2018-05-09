Kendall and Kylie Jenner are known around the world for their family antics and hot bikini selfies. But their latest swimwear collaboration with Revolve may be even hotter! With minimal one-pieces, flirty ruffled bikinis and sheer detail overlays, this collection is definitely SI Swimsuit approved.

Check out our five favorite pieces from the line, available now on Revolve:

Courtesy of Revolve

Scoop One-Piece by Kendall + Kylie

Available at Revolve.com, $148

This suit is a fresh take on the standard black one-piece and we are absolutely loving it. The exposed sides and sheer mesh bodice offer a sexy “look but don’t look,” vibe!

Courtesy of Revolve

Knot Front Bikini by Kendall + Kylie

Available at Revolve.com, $150

An ode to 2001 Britney Spears, we can't get enough of this denim-printed bikini. The minimal back is ideal for laying out at the beach without risking tan lines!

Courtesy of Revolve

Cutout One-Piece by Kendall + Kylie

Available at Revolve.com, $148

Talk about the perfect Fourth of July swimsuit! This one-piece is the perfect combination of athletic and sexy.

Courtesy of Revolve

Ruffle Bikini by Kendall +Kylie

Available at Revolve.com,

Designed with festival season in mind, this bikini was made for summer pool parties. Try rocking it as a crop top with some denim shorts for the ultimate day-to-night, festival look!

Courtesy of Revolve

Tie Sleeve Bikini by Kendall + Kylie

Available at Revolve.com, $146

Jade green is the perfect color to accent your tan this summer! Wear this top off the shoulder or tank-style to change it up throughout the season.